Another Cué associate under investigation

The newest target for corruption investigators in Oaxaca had no official role in the administration of former governor Gabino Cué, but Jorge Castillo Díaz is suspected of having been able to put his hands on a lot of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oaxaca newspaper Noticias reported last Saturday that Castillo is under investigation by the state corruption attorney’s office for illicit enrichment and the embezzlement of 14 billion pesos (US $782 million) from state coffers between 2012 and 2014.

It was not the first time Castillo’s name has been mentioned in connection with corruption. The newspaper El Financiero reported in May last year that it had obtained documents indicating that the political and financial operator, as he has been described, had amassed a fortune of more than 7 billion pesos during his tenure with the state, in which he was responsible for government contracts.

The probe has found that Castillo transferred funds into bank accounts opened in his name and those of front men and relatives, confirming what El Financiero reported, that transfers were made to 26 accounts at three different banks between 2010 and 2014.

Castillo is also under investigation by the federal Attorney General.

The amount he allegedly stole would have been enough to fund the state’s health care system, in which hospitals and clinics have suspended operations as staff lack even basic supplies, for three years.

Source: NVI Noticias (sp), El Financiero (sp)