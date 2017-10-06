Another ex-governor arrested for corruption

Another ex-governor is behind bars. Justice officials arrested Eugenio Hernández Flores in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, this morning on charges of embezzlement.

Hernández was governor of Tamaulipas from 2005 until 2010, during which time he is accused of selling 1,600 hectares of publicly-owned land to a prestanombre, or front man, for 16 million pesos.

The state government says the land, which was sold in 2007, is currently worth 1.584 billion pesos (US $85 million).

Two companies purchased the land. One is the property of Fernando Cano Martínez, who is also suspected of acting as a front man for Tomás Yarrington, another former governor wanted for corruption.

The second company is owned by Alberto Berlanga Bolado, who served as public works and urban development secretary in Hernández Flores’ government.

Hernández Flores is also wanted in Texas for money laundering. He has been accused of accepting money from the Zetas drug cartel to allow it to operate in Tamaulipas, and laundering the money through banks in the U.S. and real estate transactions.

Evidence of the former governor’s activities came from testimony by Guillermo Flores Cordero, a Mexican businessman who admitted helping officials launder money in the U.S.

Hernández Flores has been living openly in Mexico since his indictment in 2015, reported the San Antonio Express-News today, and has denied the accusations against him.

Yarrington was his predecessor, governing from 1999 until 2005. He was arrested in Italy in April and is currently facing extradition. He too is accused of accepting money from Los Zetas, as well as the Gulf Cartel.

