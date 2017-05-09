Another ex-official falls in Quintana Roo

García Achach is the second arrested on corruption charges in a week

The crackdown on allegedly corrupt former officials in the administration of Roberto Borge Angulo continues in Quintana Roo.

The second arrest in less than a week came yesterday morning when Paulina García Achach was detained in the state capital, Chetumal, to be charged with malfeasance.

Last week, officials arrested Mauricio Rodríguez Marrufo, former Secretary of Urban Development and Housing (Seduvi), for malfeasance and material damages to the state valued at 39 million pesos (US $2.7 million).

Rodríguez is accused of collaborating with Borge in the sale of several state land reserves at a fraction of their original price.

García held the undersecretary’s position at Seduvi before replacing Rodríguez at its helm.

Quintana Roo Attorney General Miguel Ángel Pech Cen declared on the weekend that more former officials of the Borge administration were to be arrested this week.

The newspaper El Universal reported that yesterday at noon the former director of Real Estate Assets of the Public Administration (Ipae) visited the state courts in response to a summons.

But Claudia Romanillos Villanueva is protected by an amparo, or injunction, which prevented authorities from arresting her.

She is suspected of selling off valuable pieces of land in several regions of the state.

