Another hunger strike protests unpaid wages

Just as nurses in Chiapas ended their hunger strike so begins another, this one by former employees of the municipality of Chamula who are demanding unpaid wages.

The 77 former employees and their families have gone on strike on the steps of the state Congress in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, hoping to get the attention of state lawmakers.

“We’re protesting before Congress because we want our Deputies to reach an agreement and issue an order to the Finance Secretariat for payment,” said spokeswoman Patricia Gómez López, who explained that wages, which total 4.581 million pesos, are owing for October 15, 2015, to April 15, 2016.

The 77 employees, all Tzotzil indigenous people, were employed in the administration of mayor Domingo López González, who was assassinated on July 23, 2016.

Gómez said that the strike, which includes several children, two pregnant women and three others who are breastfeeding, will not be lifted until they obtain a favorable response from government.

Candelaria Gómez, a mother of three, has joined the protest in support of her husband, a former senior municipal official. She embroiders and sells napkins and other textiles, which is now the family’s only source of income.

Her husband, Guadalupe Gómez Gómez, is owed 117,000 pesos. The murder of the mayor “was a blow and changed the perspective of those of us who trusted we had a stable job,” he told the newspaper El Universal.

Víctor Hugo Díaz was employed as an administrative assistant at the municipal treasury. He has since returned to work in his parent’s fields “in order to survive.”

“They owe me 84,000 pesos, but I owe a good part of that money to lenders, friends and relatives,” he lamented.

The state’s nurses ended a 10-day hunger strike two weeks ago. They too were demanding unpaid pages as well as the reinstatement of nurses who had been dismissed and the provision of adequate medications.

