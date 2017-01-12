Another UAG victim as family assassinated

Coworkers and friends said goodbye this week to two of the most recent victims of the ongoing violence in Guerrero: a university professor and her teenage son.

Jeany Rosado Peña, faculty member at the Autonomous University of Guerrero (UAG), was kidnapped and murdered on Sunday. Her corpse was left on the shoulder of the Papagayo bridge, on the road between the state capital Chilpancingo and Acapulco.

In her Chilpancingo home, officials found the corpses of her 14-year-old son, Isaac Daniel Cabrera Rosado, and her husband, Nicéforo Cabrera, a physician at a local IMSS hospital.

According to the university’s faculty workers’ union, 10 people linked to the university were murdered last year.

Friends and coworkers of Rosado said their last farewell to her Tuesday, but they also had a message for Governor Héctor Astudillo concerning what they see as rampant insecurity in the state capital.

“. . . violence and insecurity are affecting us all, and the government is to blame because it does nothing to ensure our safety,” declared David Molina Francisco of the faculty workers’ union.

“It is time to put a stop to aggression against us and to start demanding that the government put a stop to the violence, because it is the government who protects criminals,” he continued.

A second ceremony took place at the stadium where Rosado’s son, the goalkeeper on an under-15 soccer team, used to play.

Uniformed teammates paid homage by running a lap around the field with his casket before placing it in the goal he used to defend.

“We are outraged by what happened, especially because it was a boy they killed,” said one of the team’s managers.

An estimated 1,000 people — students, teachers and administrative staff — marched this morning in Chilpancingo to demand justice for Rosado and her family. They gave the state government 48 hours to come up with results from its investigation, otherwise demonstrations will continue.

Source: Reforma (sp)