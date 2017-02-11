Anti-Trump marches to be held on Sunday

Vibra México march set for at least 16 cities in Mexico as well as three other countries

One march to protest the policies of Donald Trump wasn’t enough, so there will be two in Mexico City tomorrow.

What appears to be the larger of the two — at least 16 other cities have joined in and related events are planned in Germany, Spain and the United States — is being organized under the banner of Vibra México, an umbrella group of civil organizations, educational institutions and business groups that has called on Mexicans to wear white Sunday and march in rejection of the United States president’s actions and policies.

“[Trump’s] discriminatory and protectionist actions against Mexico will seriously affect our economy, threatening the rights and safety of Mexicans here and there,” said the organizers in announcing the march.

The second march has some political overtones in that it is intended to demonstrate support for President Enrique Peña Nieto and his response to the United States government.

“We want it to be a march to support the Mexican people and of the negotiations by its government; our president must go in strong, feeling the full support of all Mexicans,” said Isabel Miranda de Wallace, president of the anti-kidnapping organization Alto al Secuestro.

She said now is the time for Mexicans to unite; the time for demanding accountability and results from the government will come later.

But Miranda’s counterpart at the Vibra México march sees two marches as being foolish. “. . . that Isabel has organized another march for the same day at the same time, well it seems a little absurd to me,” said María Elena Morena, who is also president of the non-governmental organization Causa en Común, or Common Cause.

Both marches will start in Mexico City at noon, converging two hours later at the Ángel de la Independencia.

More than 70 institutions, universities, citizens’ and business organizations and academic groups have expressed their support for the Vibra México movement.

Among them is the chancellor of the National Autonomous University of México (UNAM). “This march is not against the American people, that should be made clear. They are a people we respect and admire . . . .” said Enrique Graue Wiechers, calling for closer ties with organizations in the U.S. that have expressed opposition to Trump’s “xenophobic policies.”

The Vibra México march in Mexico City will leave from the Auditorio Nacional theater; the other march will begin at the Hemiciclo a Juárez cenotaph.

Source: El Universal (sp), Animal Político (sp)