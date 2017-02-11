Anti-Trump marches to be held on Sunday

Miranda de Wallace, left, and Morera: two marches. Miranda de Wallace, left, and Morera: two marches.
One march to protest the policies of Donald Trump wasn’t enough, so there will be two in Mexico City tomorrow.

What appears to be the larger of the two — at least 16 other cities have joined in and related events are planned in Germany, Spain and the United States — is being organized under the banner of Vibra México, an umbrella group of civil organizations, educational institutions and business groups that has called on Mexicans to wear white Sunday and march in rejection of the United States president’s actions and policies.

“[Trump’s] discriminatory and protectionist actions against Mexico will seriously affect our economy, threatening the rights and safety of Mexicans here and there,” said the organizers in announcing the march.

The second march has some political overtones in that it is intended to demonstrate support for President Enrique Peña Nieto and his response to the United States government.

“We want it to be a march to support the Mexican people and of the negotiations by its government; our president must go in strong, feeling the full support of all Mexicans,” said Isabel Miranda de Wallace, president of the anti-kidnapping organization Alto al Secuestro.

She said now is the time for Mexicans to unite; the time for demanding accountability and results from the government will come later.

But Miranda’s counterpart at the Vibra México march sees two marches as being foolish. “. . . that Isabel has organized another march for the same day at the same time, well it seems a little absurd to me,” said María Elena Morena, who is also president of the non-governmental organization Causa en Común, or Common Cause.

Both marches will start in Mexico City at noon, converging two hours later at the Ángel de la Independencia.

More than 70 institutions, universities, citizens’ and business organizations and academic groups have expressed their support for the Vibra México movement.

Among them is the chancellor of the National Autonomous University of México (UNAM). “This march is not against the American people, that should be made clear. They are a people we respect and admire . . . .” said Enrique Graue Wiechers, calling for closer ties with organizations in the U.S. that have expressed opposition to Trump’s “xenophobic policies.”

The Vibra México march in Mexico City will leave from the Auditorio Nacional theater; the other march will begin at the Hemiciclo a Juárez cenotaph.

Source: El Universal (sp), Animal Político (sp)

  • golfwar

    Good News folks! You’re going to have a lot more people to join your marches real soon. The deportation forces are just getting started here.

  • 101st

    On numerous occasions while living in Mexico, I have seen Central Americans loaded into the back of a government
    vehicle, to be driven to some destination, for processing these people back across Mexico’s southern border. Does this mean that Mexico is a “xenophobic country”? Hmmm, silly me, I thought it was simply ‘Mexico enforcing it’s laws’

    • miabeach

      Yes. Mexico like all Latino countries have very little diversity. They all look like each other, 90% catholic and speak one language. There’s such a lack of diversity Latino nations have fought wars over the outcome of a soccer match. The Latino illegal immigrants who are confronted by a differnat nationality whilembe deported automatically declares they are being deported because we are racist. Only Latinos smear Americans racist, deport a German and off he goes. Deport a Russian and he goes home quietly but heavens forbid we deport a Latino.

  • Donald Godier

    Maybe your time would be better spent building an infrastructure and business community that could support the people here and eliminating the cartels and the graft and corruption that created “Slim”

  • Dan Tucker

    What a waste of time and resources. Trump is what the US citizens voted for. They will reap what he sows, and many others will suffer. Why not do something positive for Mexico or any other country where you reside instead of feeding the ego of Trump. He doesn´t care what others think, nor will he be bullied. He´s a bully himself and we need to do all we can to protect ourselves from him, but time and money spent on marches and speeches can be better spent. I am a US citizen and have lived in Mexico for 9 years and am a card-carrying permanent resident; next step citizenship. We need to ignore the hot air of the US president. Cheers, y´all!

  • winnieww

    Hey Mexicans, what is wrong with your country that you don’t want to live there? By the way, the days of sending $25B from the US to Mexico are numbered.

    • miabeach

      I think we are going to make them exchange their dollars for food stamps. No more cash exported, only food stamps that can be spent at US border towns or duty free shops everywhere. It was my idea and I emailed Trump about it. I’m waiting for my free Trump hat.

  • miabeach

    Trump saved the political career of El Presidente.

  • K. Chris C.

    Protesting the puppet up North, and not the puppets here robbing and oppressing them at every turn, and forcing them to look north to the US tyranny as a remedy. Interesting to say the least.

    An American citizen, not Us subject.

