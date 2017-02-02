App allows users to score prosecutors

The fight against corruption has gone high-tech. Three young Mexicans have developed a mobile app to enable and empower citizens to take a stand against acts of corruption by judicial authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through Escudo Ciudadano, or Citizen Shield, users will be able to rate and describe their experience reporting a crime, generating a database of the public’s reviews of the performance by ministerios públicos, or public prosecutor’s offices.

Users will be able to score the quality of the service provided by public officials, the speed of the procedure and honesty, among other details.

Several surveys have ranked the prosecutors’ offices as some of the most corrupt agencies in the country.

The app’s creators, Diego Mendiburu, Carlos Castellanos and Iván López, said they hope their app will help the public prevent, identify and report on the performance of public prosecutors.

Their intention is also to prevent corruption and promote a culture of lawfulness and civic values among the population.

Escudo Ciudadano was the result of 48 hours of development during Hackathon Ethos Anticorrupción, an event whose purpose was producing a tool that citizens could use to denounce corruption. It was organized by the public policy laboratory Ethos and the startup laboratory Wayra and attracted 88 competitors.

Escudo Ciudadano won first place in the competition, earning a prize of 30,000 pesos (over US $1,400).

The team will receive an additional 300,000 pesos to develop their application, while Wayra will grant them 50,000 pesos to cover legal costs.

Once the development stage is over, Mendiburu, Castellanos and López will announce a release date for their product.

Source: El Universal (sp), NTR Zacatecas (sp)