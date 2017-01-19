Apps, new devices designed for motorists

Mexican ingenuity has produced new apps and devices to aid motorists. One is designed to help get better mileage and the other is a rating system for gas stations along with a system that verifies that consumers are getting the quantity of fuel they are paying for.

The first, created by specialists at the Chapingo Autonomous University in Puebla, is a device intended to increase the efficiency of gasoline through a process called isomerization.

It consists of a piece of PVC pipe containing silicone, which reacts with the metallic components of the vehicle, creating a magnetic field, said researcher Gerardo Noriega Altamirano.

It is thanks to this magnetic field that an ionization process begins with the fuel’s components, be it gasoline or diesel, increasing its overall yield, he explained.

“Savings are 15% using diesel, and up to 20% using gasoline. With this device we modify the fuel’s octane rating, making it much more efficient and giving users better performance.”

The device, which costs 3,000 pesos to make, is installed in a vehicle’s trunk or under the fuel tank. When the engine starts, it generates the magnetic field and the ionization begins.

The second invention is like a Yelp for gas stations along with an add-on device that measures the amount of fuel delivered.

The product, called Zenzzer, was first announced last summer by three entrepreneurs in Mérida, Yucatán, who were then searching for investors before entering the production stage.

Today, the team of Randy Cruz, Gustavo Sánchez and Pedro Silvente has a free mobile app available for Android users that features a user-generated rating system for gas stations in any given location.

“We created a social network where users can comment and rate a gas station. As more and more people comment and rate using the app, a gas station’s reputation can increase or diminish,” said Zenzzer CEO Cruz.

The user-generated information can alert users with regard to which gas stations offer the best service and prices.

The app can also tell users how many liters a gas station has delivered through a device installed in the vehicle’s fuel tank and paired via bluetooth with the mobile app.

The device is currently in the pre-order stage and can be purchased for 999 pesos at the company’s website. Once the pre-orders are shipped the device’s final cost will be 1,499 pesos.

“What we want is to be able to help each other to find the best gas stations. We are but an intermediary between the user and the government — in this case Profeco — which will be responsible for checking the gas stations.”

A version of the app for iOS devices will be ready shortly, said Cruz.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)

