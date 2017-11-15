Area residents clean up 60 tonnes of corn

More than 100 people helped themselves to free corn yesterday when a tractor-trailer overturned on the Soto la Marina-Ciudad Victoria highway in Tamaulipas.

The truck was carrying 60 tonnes of corn in two containers when it rolled over at a point on the highway known as “the curve of death.”

Neighbors soon began arriving with buckets and other containers to remove the cargo, which had been strewn over a large area when the truck flipped over.

The truck was en route from Guadalajara to Río Bravo when a horse stepped on to the highway in front of it, according to the driver, who suffered minor injuries.

When he attempted to avoid hitting the horse, he lost control of the vehicle.

