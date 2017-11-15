Truck and spilled corn on Tamaulipas highway yesterday. Truck and spilled corn on Tamaulipas highway yesterday.
Area residents clean up 60 tonnes of corn

Accident spills contents of two containers near Ciudad Victoria

Mexico News Daily | Wednesday, November 15, 2017

More than 100 people helped themselves to free corn yesterday when a tractor-trailer overturned on the Soto la Marina-Ciudad Victoria highway in Tamaulipas.

The truck was carrying 60 tonnes of corn in two containers when it rolled over at a point on the highway known as “the curve of death.”

Neighbors soon began arriving with buckets and other containers to remove the cargo, which had been strewn over a large area when the truck flipped over.

The truck was en route from Guadalajara to Río Bravo when a horse stepped on to the highway in front of it, according to the driver, who suffered minor injuries.

When he attempted to avoid hitting the horse, he lost control of the vehicle.

Source: Hoy Tamaulipas (sp), El Universal (sp)

  • WestCoastHwy

    Point and case, look at the condition of the road, if Mexico would get a chain gang of prisoners out there to fix that sh*t the local Mexicans would be getting obese from eating all that corn.

