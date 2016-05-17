Armed forces ‘rescue’ tourist in Cancún

A Canadian woman whose Cancún holiday turned into a nightmare has members of the Canadian Armed Forces to thank for helping her return home.

Sam Myers had fallen down a flight of stairs and broken her ankle but that was only the start of her worries, according to a report yesterday by CTV News.

On the day of her departure, she was in her hotel room when there was a pounding on the door. Outside were two women and behind them a police officer and another man dressed in army fatigues and carrying an assault rifle. They were there to collect fees for medical services which Myers said she never received. But she gave in and handed over about US $230.

Then it was the officers’ turn.

Myers said she told them she had to leave for the airport to make her flight. “You’re not leaving,” came the response along with a demand for $230 for each of them and the threat of jail if she did not pay.

They did allow Myers to call the Canadian embassy, but the advice she got was to pay — and leave.

“He said the best advice I can give you is to pay and get the heck out of Mexico as fast as you can.”

So she paid.

Her flight had left by the time she arrived at the airport, where she was told by Sunwing she would have to buy a new ticket for the next available flight, eight days away.

After spending the night on the airport floor, Myers met the Canadian Armed Forces members, who offered to help. Sgt. Natalie Suley, her husband and friends arranged a flight to Toronto, and even put her up at one of their homes for the night until she could arrange to fly home to Halifax.

Myers was so impressed by her new friends in the military that she has been inspired to join the armed forces herself.

