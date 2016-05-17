sam Myers: inspired by armed forces members. Myers: inspired by armed forces members.
Armed forces ‘rescue’ tourist in Cancún

Canadian woman meets Mexican corruption, misses flight

Mexico News Daily | Tuesday, May 17, 2016

A Canadian woman whose Cancún holiday turned into a nightmare has members of the Canadian Armed Forces to thank for helping her return home.

Sam Myers had fallen down a flight of stairs and broken her ankle but that was only the start of her worries, according to a report yesterday by CTV News.

On the day of her departure, she was in her hotel room when there was a pounding on the door. Outside were two women and behind them a police officer and another man dressed in army fatigues and carrying an assault rifle. They were there to collect fees for medical services which Myers said she never received. But she gave in and handed over about US $230.

Then it was the officers’ turn.

Myers said she told them she had to leave for the airport to make her flight. “You’re not leaving,” came the response along with a demand for $230 for each of them and the threat of jail if she did not pay.

They did allow Myers to call the Canadian embassy, but the advice she got was to pay — and leave.

“He said the best advice I can give you is to pay and get the heck out of Mexico as fast as you can.”

So she paid.

Her flight had left by the time she arrived at the airport, where she was told by Sunwing she would have to buy a new ticket for the next available flight, eight days away.

After spending the night on the airport floor, Myers met the Canadian Armed Forces members, who offered to help. Sgt. Natalie Suley, her husband and friends arranged a flight to Toronto, and even put her up at one of their homes for the night until she could arrange to fly home to Halifax.

Myers was so impressed by her new friends in the military that she has been inspired to join the armed forces herself.

Source: CTV News (en)

  • Darryl Smith

    Getting very nervous being in Mexico with the now all to common shakedown the tourist stories that seem to be happening at all major resort towns in 2016. 1st Puerto Vallarta and now Cancun. This is very bad news.

    • Three score and ten

      Darryl, try to remember that this is just one side of the story, and there are always at least two sides. It is also possible that some of this story is the creation of another tourista trying to run out on a medical bill. I have some doubts about her veracity created by the video which shows her walking on her “broken” ankle which is wrapped in an Ace bandage. I’m not saying that this can’t happen, but I would like to here something from the other side of the issue before getting too excited.

    • Terri Lane

      Darryl, just take a deep breath and exhale slowly. One simply learns the ways where one lives or one doesn’t and then pays a price for the ignorance. Many police officers in Mexico are indeed corrupt, and a few are not. When pulled over in Mexico I used to simply pull out the wallet and hand them 200 or 300 pesos and was on my way. The police are now demanding quite a bit more, but if you have done your homework, you know that they cannot, in fact, give you a “ticket” if you do not have a Mexican drivers license. They can take your license to the police station (there are many in Cancun) where you would then have to go and pay a fine to get it back. Will they do this? Yes, if you don’t have payoff money. No, if you have money to give them. They may demand $2000 pesos, but if you show them that you only have $200, they will usually just take that and let you go. This Canadian lady seems a bit drama queenish. She certainly isn’t the only person to have been shaken down in Mexico. And frankly, I believe she exaggerated parts of her story. I am glad she is ok.

  • frankania

    She should NOT have paid. Call (or pretend to call) the embassy, speak in English, and state clearly that you need to see their ID and names, and etc. I have lived in Mexico for 28 years, and know when and how to make a deal or not!

  • Yasmin Rubia

    I look forward to hearing how this is resolved.

  • cnico

    Read a few of these accounts going back many years. Many Mexicans, of course by no means all, but some of the crooked police, hospitals and hotel personnel view the tourists as banks to be robbed…. There is a pattern of inducing illness, with high hospital bills and demands for big payment before they can leave. it’s been happening for a long time, I’m sure they all share in the profits. http://mexicovacationawareness.com/mexicostory.html

    • Callie16

      They do! There are cops on the Malecon in PV who deal with tons of people. (They call them tourist cops..they don’t go after locals) For example, lets say you buy marijuana through someone there, that person will sell it to you, go tell the cops. Then the cops make you pay them money, take your pot and give it back to the seller again. Anyone who sells on the beaches also have to pay the policia as well. They are all connected. Its actually pretty friggin intense and scary how orchestrated it is.

      • David Nichols

        If you are stupid enough to come to Mexico and buy weed on the malecon, you’re too stupid to realize how lucky you are the tourist police just took the dope, they did you a favor..!
        You could have been doing 5 years in a Mexican prison–which if you are a gringo is very likely a death sentence…
        If you can’t enjoy a vacation in paradise without your THC crutch, just do another bowl and stay home..!!

    • Kenneth Karger

      Sorry but you are very ill informed.. Having lots of property in Mexico and a permanent resident status for years, I have never once faced a situation like this. I have paid $50 to get out of a traffic ticket on more than one occasion but since I was guilty of speeding, I thought this was cheap compared to the US. But I also don’t do drugs, get drunk on the beaches or act like a spoiled American. I treat the cops with respect, like I do here, and get respect back. By the way, medical costs in Mexico are about one fourth that of the US and I know this because I am a doctor.

  • Glen Olives

    Very strange indeed. Surely there is more to the story.

    • Herradura Plata

      Agreed. The story either was not reported well by CTV or the source of the story herself misrepresented events. Or both. The response of the Canadian Embassy doesn´t sound right either. If it is correct, it shows an extremely low level of competence and professionalism on the part of Canuck bureaucrats.

    • Callie16

      I wouldn’t be so sure… I had to pay money to two cops too for having a cigarette on the beach and they accused me of smoking pot. They had no evidence to support this allegation but told us we would have to go to the station for up to 3 days until they figured it out. Ended up having to pay 4000 pesos. Unbelievable. These people are supposed to help you… not ruin you.

  • Don Talley

    We all need to leave before we all die. Mexico has become so violent and it will only take one time to change your life forever if you live through it? I will stay behind and help spread the word. Get out while you can!!!!!

    • Rick Drake

      Hopefully you’ll leave soon…I’m staying.

    • Sharon

      Not all of Mexico is dangerous, we have lived in San Carlos, Sonora for four years and it is safe here. The police here are pretty good, we don’t hear stories of cops shaking people down for money, very often.

      Simple answer in this scenario is do not pay – ask for a lawyer, an interpreter and demand a call to the Embassy of your choice. Usually they back off if you start asking for a lawyer. If this woman had travel insurance, the company failed her, they should have paid her bill already. Our travel insurance provides help to get transportation, flights and even interpreters. They most likely would help in a situation like this.

  • kallen

    The message here: Mexico doesn’t want tourism.

  • mikegre

    Maybe Donald Trump isn’t so crazy after all.

    • Darryl Smith

      Donald Trump would not be leading in the polls if it weren’t for all the corruption going on in Mexico. I’ve been here 2 years now and have NEVER met a single person who likes the Mexican president. Trump will do Mexico wonders by forcing the Mex pres to clean up corruption if this helpless country.

  • Meat_Puppet

    I was pulled over by a crooked “cop” just a few months ago within a half mile of the Cancun airport. Told I was speeding, which I wasn’t, I’m very careful while driving in Mexico just to avoid such circumstances. After asking when my flight was the motorcycle cop told me it was a 45 minute drive to the police station where I could argue the validity of the stop. Just enough time that we would miss our flight of course. (I guess the closest police station to Cancun is in Playa Del Carmen? HA!) I knew what he was getting at and asked if I could pay him directly and how much I would have to pay the ticket (which of course there wasn’t an actual ticket). He told me 5000 pesos (around $250 US). I dug up all my leftover pesos (500+/-), and about $30 US US and told him that was all I had. Even though it was no where near 5000 pesos, he seemed satisfied and let me go. I kicked myself for even stopping, I should have made a run for the airport and saw what happened. They know you have no recourse to follow up with their criminal acts because you have to get home. I have had many great trips to MX, but I am seriously rethinking any future return.

    • Callie16

      They lied.. Theres a station in Cancun.. Man Mexican cops are so damn corrupt. I had to pay money to two cops too for having a cigarette on the beach and they accused me of smoking pot. They had no evidence to support this allegation but told us we would have to go to the station for up to 3 days until they figured it out. Ended up having to pay 4000 pesos. Unbelievable. These people are supposed to help you… not ruin you.

      • cnico

        I live in Mexico… and it was a rude awakening to learn that a LOT of the MX police (not all, I have had some good encounters) are extremely corrupt and just out to make money off of anyone, even Mexicans. It’s not just Americans or Canadians… but of course in tourist havens, there’s much more money to be made on foreigners. Even tho a lot of US police are corrupt too, really a lot are, it’s a whole different deal with cops in MX. Most locals don’t even bother to file police reports on crimes because they know the police are so corrupt. I would caution if you do go on vacation to a big resort, and are at a bar (that’s where a lot of the problems arise with spiked drinks that make people sick) only drink out of bottles and hopefully have them opened in front of you. As far as all the other encounters, there’s not much you can do if you have no time to go to the station…. usually once you threaten to go to the station, they drop everything. Also, cameras help a lot.

  • Yasmin Rubia

    City of Merida police are wondeful ! In my years here, I´ve only heard of a couple of problems encountered by speeders on the highway to Progreso. I don´t know which police force was involved. I don´t like to support corruption, but the victim usually pays 200 pesos and the problem is over with. Mexico is still inexpensive over all and there remain many safe wonderful places in Mexico. I´m staying !

