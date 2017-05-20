Armed men kidnap Michoacán journalist

There are still no clues as to the whereabouts of a Michoacán television broadcaster who was kidnapped Thursday in Nueva Italia.

Salvador Adame Pardo, the founder and owner of Canal 4 TV in the municipality of Múgica, had received anonymous threats, according to family members, and had been critical of the local mayor.

A group of armed and masked men detained Adame Thursday evening at a water purification plant and took him away by force in a pickup truck towards Nuevo Corondiro.

Family members were upset when they were advised by the state’s anti-kidnapping prosecutor that they must wait 62 hours from the time of Adame’s disappearance before making a formal complaint.

The Inter American Press Association today demanded a “speedy” investigation with the aim of ensuring he remains alive.

The association also said Adame had stopped covering stories of violence several years ago due to pressure from drug traffickers

The kidnapping came less than 24 hours after the federal government announced new measures to protect journalists, six of whom have been murdered so far this year.

Source: Debate (sp)