Army passes the hat for new Coahuila base

The Army is passing the hat in Coahuila, doing some fundraising in the private sector to help build a new military base in the municipality of San Pedro de las Colonias.

There are not enough resources, said Army chief General Salvador Cienfuegos yesterday during a visit to the construction project, observing that the armed forces has to make its money stretch farther just as others are having to do.

The cooperation of business owners is very important, the general said.

“They asked for support,” said Baudilio Rodríguez Abusáid, Laguna region president of the National Confederation of Rural Producers. “Businesspeople are very much in agreement . . . .”

He said ranchers and agriculture organizations, industry and businesses in the Comarca Lagunera (a metropolitan area that straddles Coahila and Durango) have pledged their support.

The base will cost 500 million pesos to build and will house 3,200 military personnel and their families. It is slated for completion in October.

The governments of Coahuila, Durango and Chihuahua had agreed to allocate resources for its construction but according to Cienfuegos not all have ponied up.

Source: Reforma (sp)