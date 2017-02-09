Arrest imminent for UAN’s ex-chancellor

The multi-million-peso case of embezzlement at the Autonomous University of Nayarit (UAN) may soon lead to an arrest warrant being issued for the institution’s former chancellor.

Juan López Salazar stepped down last May from the position he had held for decades, leaving in his wake a series of financial irregularities amounting to 585 million pesos (close to US $29 million).

Investigations by state auditor Roy Rubio have directly linked López with damage to state coffers totaling over 375 million pesos, including unexplained electronic transfers to three security guards employed by the university for 340 million pesos.

Rubio filed two separate complaints before the state Attorney General’s office last November, one for 190 million pesos and the second for almost 186 million.

Nayarit Attorney General Edgar Veytia has found enough evidence to make the former chancellor a suspect in the embezzlement of 12.5 million pesos.

Veytia also said that López has been summoned to appear three times but has failed to do so, meaning an order for his arrest could be issued this week.

After Rubio made public the results of the investigations into the university’s finances, López wrote to his successor to say he had been forced to acquire a loan from a private citizen, given the institution’s dire financial straits. Obtaining a loan from a financial institution was out of the question, he wrote, because “the process was too complicated.”

Chancellor Ignacio Peña, who succeeded López, has since declared that there is no documentation supporting López’ loan.

Peña said the university’s current state of affairs is the result of running a deficit for several years, which now amounts to 1.3 billion pesos.

He blamed the deficit on the funding formula employed by the Education Secretariat.

The university has an enrollment of about 30,000 students.

