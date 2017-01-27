As of yesterday, MX had reached a limit

Mexico had reached a limit with the United States yesterday evening, according to the Foreign Affairs Secretary, who warned that if the U.S. government imposes a 20% tariff on Mexican imports it will be the American people who pay.

Luis Videgaray was speaking at a press conference at the Mexican embassy in Washington, before this morning’s truce was declared, where he described U.S. President Donald Trump’s conditions on a meeting with President Enrique Peña Nieto as unacceptable.

The secretary was referring to Trump’s warning that the meeting should be cancelled if Mexico was determined not to pay for a border wall between the two countries.

“. . . this is not a negotiating strategy. This is a limit we are not going to cross because this is about, and I insist, the dignity of the Mexican people.”

Videgaray and Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo had met Wednesday with senior U.S. officials, at which the issue of Mexico paying for the wall came up.

“We said with utmost respect and cordiality, but also very clearly, that it was an issue that we were not going to accept, for any reason.”

They were discussing protocol, schedules and procedures for Peña Nieto’s visit when Videgaray heard about Trump’s tweet.

The Foreign Affairs Secretary also commented on the 20% border tax that White House press secretary Sean Spicer spoke of with reporters yesterday. Spicer described it as a tax reform that would allow the U.S. to tax imports from countries, such as Mexico, with which it has a trade deficit.

Videgaray warned that in the end U.S. consumers would pay it.

“Let’s not spend too much energy on something that is speculation. I can say that a tax on U.S. imports would make avocados, appliances and plasma TVs more expensive.”

Despite the fallout from the U.S. president’s Twitter declarations, Videgaray was “very confident that we can still do a lot with President Trump, we can do good things for Mexico and the United States.”

In an interview, the representative of the U.S. Republican Party in Mexico said the 20% tariff on Mexican imports would not go far.

Larry Rubin concurred with Secretary Videgaray’s notion that in the end American consumers who would end up paying.

Source: Milenio (sp)