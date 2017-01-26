Aspiring politician whipped unconscious

Indigenous Oaxaca woman has been fighting since last year to run for office

Women have made political headway in many rural areas of Oaxaca, but Sunday’s whipping of an aspiring politician is a strong reminder that there is some distance yet to go in achieving gender equality in municipal politics.

Gloria Maldonado, an indigenous Mixtec woman, was whipped until she lost consciousness because “skirts weren’t allowed” in municipal affairs.

Maldonado and two other women, Rosa Aguilar and Marina Díaz, had made it known they intended to run in last year’s elections in San Martín Peras, one of the more than 400 municipalities in the state that are governed by what is known in electoral and political parlance as usos y costumbres, or customs and traditions.

However, the news was not well received by the men of San Martín, who traditionally have had exclusive control over local administrative affairs.

Faced with comments such as “skirts aren’t allowed here,” “you can’t come in because you’re women” and “what you’re looking for is some bullet holes,” the women were thwarted.

But then the state’s electoral agency intervened and ordered a new round of elections. The men in control of the municipality conceded and included three other women on the roster of candidates, bypassing Maldonado, Aguilar and Díaz.

The three contested the candidates’ appointments, which triggered threats against them.

Last November, Maldonado requested the intervention of the state’s human rights ombudsman, complaining of “death threats, harassment and intimidation.” But the ombudsman’s recommendations were dismissed by the authorities of San Martín.

The three women’s struggle carried on into this year and climaxed on Sunday when the local authorities summoned Maldonado to municipal headquarters, where she was subsequently subjected to a whipping that left her unconscious.

Accounts differ regarding who was ordered to deliver the punishment. The news website Animal Político stated two municipal police officers carried it out on orders of the mayor, Santiago Ramírez, and one of his clerks.

Another news website, emeequis, reported that it was Maldonado’s own grandfather who was forced to punish her.

She has since filed a legal complaint against her aggressors before the state prosecutor’s office.

The human rights ombudsman has interceded on Maldonado’s behalf, requesting that the prosecutor’s office proceed against Mayor Ramírez and his clerk, Sergio Rivera, as well as those who conducted the whipping.

In addition to Maldonado and her two associates, two other women involved in state politics have suffered aggression recently, including the mayor of San Pedro Atoyac, who has received death threats.

In Oaxaca city yesterday there was a timely ceremony whose theme was gender equality.

Governor Alejandro Murat and Lorena Cruz Sánchez, the head of Inmujeres, a federal agency, signed an agreement to install the State System for Equality Between Men and Women.

“We have to make it clear that no woman, regardless of her cultural or political situation, her level of schooling or her economic position, deserves prejudicial, inefficient, violent or discriminatory treatment,” Murat said.

He said aggression against woman who wished to become involved in municipal government was offensive and pledged his support to prevent further attacks and to punish those responsible.

Source emeequis (sp), El Universal (sp), Animal Político (sp)