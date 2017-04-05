Aston Martin not his, says Guerrero mayor

The luxury sports car was linked to the mayor after it was involved in an accident yesterday

The owner of a 2017 Aston Martin estimated to be worth 4.5 million pesos (US $240,000) remains unknown, but it seems it’s not the mayor of one of Guerrero’s poorest municipalities.

The luxury sports car was involved in an accident early yesterday morning in Mexico City, after which its driver fled the scene, leaving his two bodyguards to pay for the damage sustained by the car it struck.

The vehicle had no license plates but it was carrying a temporary permit issued by the municipality of Pilcaya. That led to at least one media outlet announcing that the car belonged to Pilcaya Mayor Ellery Guadalupe Figueroa Macedo, and the news spread rapidly on social media where it generated thousands of critical comments.

Shortly after, authorities in Pilcaya denied that the car belonged either to the mayor or the municipality, but confirmed the latter had issued a temporary permit for it. However, privacy laws prohibited revealing in whose name the permit was registered.

Now it turns out that temporary permits from Pilcaya are not rare.

It was reported today by 24 Horas that a man arrested in Iguala, Guerrero, a few months ago had in his possession no less than 37 temporary permits issued by Pilcaya.

Josué Ocampo, an employee of the health services agency IMSS, told police he had bought the permits in Morelia and was selling them in Guerrero.

Another Pilcaya permit showed up in Baja California, also a few months ago. It was being carried by an official vehicle of the National Electoral Institute.

24 Horas reported that any municipality in Guerrero can issue such permits. They are sold for 140 pesos, although the purchaser is required to present a copy of the vehicle’s invoice and its registration card along with personal identification.

Mayor Figueroa, meanwhile, is upset over being accused of being the owner of the Aston Martin. “Actually, neither as mayor nor as a private person do I have the financial ability to buy that kind of vehicle,” he told the newspaper Milenio.

The Aston Martin DB11 seats four and has a 5.2-liter, twin-turbo V12 engine and can do 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. In Mexico it sells for just over US $300,000.

The municipality is not a wealthy one.

The mayor told journalist Joaquín López Dóriga of Milenio that Pilcaya, population 11,000, is in a state of financial collapse with a debt that is equivalent to 15 times its annual budget.

