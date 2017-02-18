Auditor queries costs at new airport, hangar

The Federal Auditor’s Office (ASF) has called on several agencies to verify the spending of close to 340 million pesos (US $17 million) on renovating the presidential hangar and in the construction of Mexico City’s new airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2015 expenditures reviewed by the auditor revealed cases where the proper bidding process was bypassed and contracts had been assigned directly, improper payments that included salaries, lack of oversight and inconsistencies between costs and the work that had been carried out.

In the presidential hangar project, the ASF determined that the possible damage to the public purse could reach nearly 140 million pesos while in the case of the new airport they could amount to 144 million. An additional 85 million pesos allocated to salaries has yet to be clarified.

“In general terms, the international airport . . . did not comply with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions,” said the ASF in a prepared statement.

The airport’s public works and services contracts were assigned directly, continued the auditing authority, to firms that had presented expensive and poorly integrated projects. This prevented several goals from being met and generated additional costs of over 140 million pesos.

The ASF also found two environmental services contracts that had the same goals, for a total of 1.4 million pesos.

Other payments that were duplicate or excessive amounted to about 50 million pesos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Payments for services that were not carried out amounted to 39 million pesos, while close to 9 million pesos was improperly paid for studies and investigations. Another 372,000 pesos went to pay for external supervision services that had not been accounted for.

The hangar project, which was awarded to a subsidiary of Grupo Higa, a company that was implicated in conflict-of-interest accusations involving the family of President Enrique Peña Nieto in 2014, was completed last December. Its final cost came in at 977 million pesos, 23% more than the budgeted 794 million.