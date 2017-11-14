Authorities seize marijuana launcher

Modified bazooka was found in a van at Agua Prieta

Federal authorities seized a marijuana cannon last Thursday near the United States border at Agua Prieta, Sonora, across from Douglas, Arizona.

The jury-rigged bazooka was found in a van with a sliding roof, allowing drugs to be fired from inside the vehicle using an air compressor.

Officials from the Attorney General’s office and Army personnel seized 850 kilograms of marijuana along with the van and its cannon.

It was the second time in just over a year that a drugs cannon was seized in that area.

A three-meter-long bazooka was found in a van in September 2016.

U.S. authorities say the devices, with a range of at least 200 meters, have been used to launch various drugs across the border since 2012.

