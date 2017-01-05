Automotive dealers see best year ever

Light vehicle sales were up 18.6% last year

New-vehicle sales in Mexico broke a record last year with 1.6 million units sold, 18.6% higher than 2015.

December’s figures alone were up 19.9% over December 2015, with 192,567 vehicles sold, the highest figure ever for the month.

The general manager of the Mexican Automotive Dealers Association (AMDA) said price stability, better financing opportunities and a decline in used auto imports contributed to the growth in light vehicle sales.

Guillermo Rosales observed that the year recorded strong sales in spite of the strength of the U.S. dollar in relation to the peso.

Nissan continues to hold the No. 1 spot in market share with 25%, followed by General Motors with 19.2%, Volkswagen with 15.4% and Toyota and Chrysler tied with 6.5%.

All makes saw increases except for Mazda, whose sales declined 4.4%.

AMDA has forecast a 6% increase in sales in 2017, although that prediction was made before the announcement of Sunday’s fuel price increases.

Source: El Economista (sp)

