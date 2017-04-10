Avocado exports rose 24.4% in January

Exports to Canada and France soared by nearly 100%

The world is eating a lot more Mexican avocados, according to Agriculture Secretariat (Sagarpa) statistics.

Exports were up 24.4% in January over the same month last year, a result of both higher production and the opening of new markets, Sagarpa said.

Avocados were shipped to 22 international destinations, but the principal ones were the United States, Canada, Japan, El Salvador and France, which represented 95.7% of the market and a value of US $213.64 million.

The U.S. led the way by taking 80.9% of those exports, up 19.2% compared to January 2016, but other markets saw some big increases.

Canada’s imports of Mexican avocados soared 96.7%, France’s by 98.3% and Japan’s by 23.5%.

During all of 2016, avocado exports were valued at $2.227 billion, up 19%.

Source: El Universal (sp)