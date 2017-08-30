Baja Sand Fest draws 20,000 spectators

More than 20,000 people attended the ninth edition of Baja Sand, a sculpture festival and competition held last weekend on the beaches of Playas de Rosarito.

Event organizer Víctor Loza Bazán said that the higher than expected attendance confirmed Baja Sand as the most important sand art festival in Latin America.

The theme of this year’s event was “Women in Art” with sculptors required to integrate the female figure into their work. Spectators enjoyed works by six acclaimed Mexican and international sculptors.

Peruvian artist Rubén Rebatta was declared the overall winner by popular vote for his sculpture “La Medusa” (“The Jellyfish”) while Guadalajara artist Jair Pérez took second place for his likeness in sand of renowned painter Frida Kahlo.

Other creations that impressed included sculptures of Egyptian queen Nefertiti and Venezuelan pianist Teresa Carreño.

Hundreds of families also participated in a sand sculpture contest on Sunday, simultaneously having fun and competing for cash prizes and certificates.

Mayor Mirna Rincón Vargas opened the event, which also featured stalls selling food typical of the region and local arts and crafts.

“It’s a source of pride for us that the most important sand art festival in Latin America is held in the municipality [of Playas de Rosarito],” she said.

Next year’s edition, whose theme will be “Wonders of Latin America,” promises to be even bigger. “We want to do something special,” Loza Bazán said.

In keeping with the theme of this year’s festival, several local women were recognized for their contributions to the social and cultural development of the community as were hundreds of volunteers, artists and sponsors who ensured the event was a success.

Source: Infonort (sp), 20 Minutos (sp)