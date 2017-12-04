BBC debate comes to Mexico this week

Tomorrow's English-language event will be aired Saturday and be available online

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) will take its World Questions series to Mexico City tomorrow, co-sponsoring an English-language debate on the country’s political and economic future.

The international series, which allows the public to question politicians, leaders and opinion formers directly, will focus on the upcoming presidential election, the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement and the challenges of inequality, corruption and violence.

The debate will be led by BBC Radio host Jonathan Dimbleby, who will be joined by a panel of four leading politicians and thinkers who will be taking questions from the audience.

Panelists are Denise Dresser, writer and academic; Valeria Moy Campos, economist; Senator Armando Ríos Piter, independent presidential candidate and Andrés Rozental Gutman, former diplomat and undersecretary of foreign affairs.

Mary Hockaday of BBC World Service English said it was “an exciting time to bring BBC World Questions to Mexico as the country starts gearing up for next year’s elections . . . this is a chance for the audience to put their questions to a panel of Mexican politicians, thinkers and opinion formers, and have their voices heard across the globe.”

Kevin Mackenzie of the British Council, which is co-sponsoring the event, described the debate as an opportunity to understand and discuss the current issues the country faces ahead of interesting challenges.

The World Questions: Mexico City episode will be held tomorrow at the Museum of Memory and Tolerance, beginning at 6:30pm.

The debate will air on the BBC World Service on Saturday at 1:06pm GMT. It will also be available for on-demand listening through the BBC’s World Service Radio website.

