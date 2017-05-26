Beach parks protect beaches for public use

Cancún has the first; more to follow in other beach destinations

While all Mexican beaches are public most beachfront-built infrastructure caters to paying customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

But federal tourism authorities intend to turn the tables by creating public beach parks to further enhance the enjoyment of residents and visitors.

The first such facility opened to the public in December in Cancún, Quintana Roo. Since then, the 15.5-million-peso (US $750,000) Maya Langosta Public Park and its 135-meter-long beach extending over 7,000 square meters has received on average 2,000 visitors a week.

Built through a joint investment by the federal Tourism Secretariat (Sectur) and the National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur), Cancún’s first ever public beach park will soon be part of a larger recreational area that will connect with a bike trail, an art garden and a second, 25-million-peso park.

The beach resort cities of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur; Huatulco, Oaxaca; and Ixtapa, Guerrero; will soon boast their own similar public beach clubs, in which businesses are not permitted to operate.

In an interview with radio station Radio Fórmula, Tourism Secretary Enrique de la Madrid Cordero said tourism officials had opted to make that stretch of land public instead of erecting yet another hotel “in an attempt to give back to the community of Cancún, which has given us so much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The business model in Mexico, he continued, is usually to put big hotels right next to the ocean, “which can be really nice for paying guests, but not so much for locals.”

In Cancún, he added, the government has taken advantage of available spaces to create recreational areas for its citizens.

In the current location of the Maya Langosta Public Park, recalled de la Madrid, there had been a building that was all but abandoned. After rescuing and taking advantage of whatever was still usable, such as some wooden structures and the foundations, the public facility was then built in its place.

The federal administration’s plan to open more popular and sustainable parks is relevant,” said the Secretary, because the Mexican people must have access to their beaches. “We’ve got to give them the opportunity to enjoy our extraordinary ocean.”

Source: El Universal (sp), Radio Fórmula (sp)