Beefed-up security after spate of killings

The governor of Guanajuato has implemented a security operation to reinforce six municipalities that have seen a surge in crime in which police and civilians alike have been killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Miguel Márquez Márquez announced yesterday that General Juan Manuel Díaz Organitos will be in charge of the heightened security operations in Salamanca, Apaseo el Alto, Apaseo el Grande, Coroneo, Pueblo Nuevo and Jerécuaro, municipalities located in the southeastern part of the state.

Márquez explained that 500 members of the state’s security forces of the state will be deployed to the six municipalities, and they will be reinforced by municipal police along with military and federal police.

Just the day before the announcement armed individuals fired at least 500 shots at the Public Security Secretariat and fire department headquarters and the municipal auditorium in Coroneo. Two men were killed in the indiscriminate burst of gunfire, while four more were wounded, three of whom were in critical condition.

At a meeting held yesterday between the governor, representatives of security agencies from the three levels of government and the mayors of the six municipalities, Márquez remarked on the necessity of purging police chiefs and police ranks alike, “as one must act with rigor against those that threaten public’s well being.”

Earlier this week, four police officers, a security official and two gas station employees were executed in Apaseo el Alto, while the former mayor of Pueblo Nuevo, José Durán González, was assassinated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, three police officers were wounded after criminals opened fire on them in Celaya, while three others from Salamanca were kidnapped and later murdered.

In that same municipality Celaya police chief Santos Juárez Rocha and his bodyguard were killed in July. And in May, the public security chief of Apaseo el Grande, Jesús Salgado Martínez, was also killed.

Source: El Universal (sp)