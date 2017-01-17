Beer maker announces brewery’s expansion

Grupo Modelo's new Yucatán brewery hasn't even opened yet

A new brewery in Yucatán that hasn’t even opened yet is about to have its capacity bumped by 40%.

Beer maker Grupo Modelo said yesterday the new Cervecería Yucateca is almost ready to begin production. Originally intended to produce 5 million hectoliters of beer annually, a 1.5-billion-peso expansion will increase that to 7 million.

That expansion will take place during the current quarter of the year, said Grupo Modelo general manager Mauricio Leyva, who also noted that the new brewery has been built in record time.

Its construction in the municipality of Hunucmá, just west of Mérida, was announced in January of last year.

The company, which makes the iconic Corona brand, is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, based in Belgium.

The Cervecería Yucateca will produce Corona, Montejo and León Negra beers.

Source: El Universal (sp), 24 Horas (sp)

