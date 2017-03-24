Bishop under fire over missing religious art

The bishop of Cuernavaca, a strong critic of the government of Morelos, is now under fire himself, accused by church members in Tepalcingo of profiting from church activities and stealing religious art.

In previous years celebrations and festivals in the Jesus of Nazareth Sanctuary were managed by the Cuernavaca diocese under Bishop Ramón Castro Castro, collecting some 8 million pesos per year.

But the church administration committee took over that management role last year, which closed with revenue of just 1.3 million pesos after it implemented lower tithes (contributions for the support of the church), reduced some other charges and discarded others altogether.

Committee treasurer Ángel Castañeda said the church had put a price on everything, almost going as far as to charge for tolling the bells and for holy water.

He also charged that during the diocese’s management several pieces of religious art were lost, including a gold-coated silver monstrance (a receptacle in which consecrated wafers are exhibited) with ruby and emerald adornments.

“The monstrance was very important for the people of Tepalcingo, because it was made by our forebears . . . but the authorities haven’t told us where it is,” Castañeda told the newspaper El Universal.

The committee said no records of the objects exist nor were any formal complaints filed after they disappeared.

It is not the first time the bishop and other church officials have been accused of stealing the religious objects. Church administrators made the same accusation in April 2015, at which time they valued the missing items at more than half a million pesos.

Source: El Universal (sp)