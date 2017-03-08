Mexico ranks 31st on the Misery Index Mexico ranks 31st on the Misery Index. bloomberg
Bloomberg index sees ‘deepening misery’

Inflation, unemployment drive Mexico's misery ranking into 31st place

Mexico News Daily | Wednesday, March 8, 2017

If crime, corruption and economic uncertainty were not enough, Mexico faces yet another challenge this year: deepening misery.

That bit of bad news comes from Bloomberg, whose Misery Index forecasts that increasing inflation and rising unemployment — the fundamentals on which the index are based — will push Mexico up to 31st place — with an index score of 9.3 — in the ranking of 65 countries.

Last year it ranked No. 38 with a score of 6.7 but the phasing out of fuel subsidies and the peso’s decline against the dollar are stoking inflation, forecast to reach 5% this year, up from an average 2.8% in 2016.

Things could be worse.

Venezuela was the most miserable country in the world for the third year in a row with an index score of 499.7, well above second-place South Africa with just 32.2.

Mexico is only slightly less miserable than Canada, ranked 34th with an index of 8.7. The United States fared better, scoring seven on the index and finishing up at No. 49 in the rankings.

The least miserable country in the world is Thailand at 2.6, followed by Singapore and Switzerland.

The index is calculated simply by adding together inflation and unemployment figures. The higher the score, the more misery.

Mexico News Daily

