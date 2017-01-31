Blues on the Beach in Huatulco next week

Cheryl Lescom, Jack de Keyzer among the performers at the annual fundraiser

There is blues on tap in the Oaxaca beach destination of Huatulco when the second of this year’s Blues on the Beach concerts takes place February 9.

Singer Cheryl Lescom and singer-guitarist Jack de Keyzer will perform with Jerome Godboo, Richard Thornton and Chuckee Zehr at the three-hour event at Chahué beach.

Founded in 2012, Blues on the Beach is a fundraising event for Un Nuevo Amanecer, an organization that supports children with development problems and disabilities.

About 80 children aged between five months and 16 years, the majority from poor families, receive attention from the organization. All are from the Huatulco area.

Blues on the Beach holds two concerts every year, one in January and the second in February.

The venue is the Latitud 15 Beach Club with table seating for 500 people. Tickets are 350 pesos.

More information is available on the concert’s Facebook page.

Mexico News Daily