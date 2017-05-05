Artist's rendering of BMW's new plant. Artist's rendering of BMW's new plant.
BMW set for 2019, with NAFTA or no

Construction of San Luis Potosí factory between 40% and 60% complete

Mexico News Daily | Friday, May 5, 2017

Construction of German auto maker BMW Group’s San Luis Potosí assembly plant is on schedule and is expected to begin production in April 2019, with or without NAFTA — the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Plant manager Hermann Bohrer told CNN Expansión that “while there’s uncertainty around the renegotiation and the possibility of a tax [on Mexican imports to the United States], we expect it won’t affect our business model.”

Part of Bohrer’s confidence in the future stems from the fact that while other automotive manufacturers set up shop in Mexico to cater to the United States market, BMW planned since the beginning for its San Luis Potosí plant to produce for the global market.

Project vice-president Raymond Wittmann reported that construction fn the different buildings that make up the plant is currently between 40% and 60% complete.

Bohrer said US $22 million is being invested this year in training 700 employees, a figure that will double by next year.

Once it’s operational the plant is expected to employ 1,500 people directly and 10,000 indirectly.

The manufacturer has signed agreements with 180 Mexican suppliers, 45 of which operate in the state, and with 20 international firms that are also investing in Mexican plants, including the Chinese firm Minghua, a bumper manufacturer.

Wittmann also explained that a 71,000-square-meter solar farm will satisfy 100% of the plant’s electricity needs.

The solar array is part of an innovation plan that will make the San Luis Potosí plant its most technologically advanced in the world, the company said.

With an estimated production of 150,000 units per year, the new plant will be the firm’s third largest in the world.

Source: CNN Expansión (sp), El Financiero (sp)

  • Güerito

    How Mexico’s Unions Sell Out Autoworkers – Wage contracts are inked years before plants open and workers never get a say.

    “At a ceremony at Mexico’s Los Pinos presidential residence in July 2014, BMW Chief Executive Officer Harald Krüger pledged to spend $1 billion to build a factory in the northern state of San Luis Potosí that will employ 1,500 workers. To mark the occasion, he presented President Enrique Peña Nieto with a model of a silver BMW race car.

    The German automaker had unwrapped its own gift two days earlier, a labor contract signed by a representative from the state chapter of the Confederación de Trabajadores de México (CTM), the country’s largest union confederation, and notarized by a Labor Ministry official. The document, which Bloomberg reviewed, sets a starting wage of about $1.10 per hour and a top wage of $2.53 for assembly-line workers. The starting rate is only a bit more than half the $2.04 an hour that is the average at Mexican auto plants, says Alex Covarrubias, a lecturer at the University of Sonora in Hermosillo.

    The paperwork was filed two years before BMW broke ground on the new plant, which will turn out $45,000 3 Series sedans. When workers begin to stream into the factory sometime next year, there’s a good chance most won’t know they belong to a union.

    So-called protection contracts— agreements negotiated between a company and a union that doesn’t legitimately represent workers—are illegal in the U.S. and Germany. But Lance Compa, a senior lecturer at Cornell’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, says they’re standard operating procedure in Mexico, where deals are cut factory by factory rather than collectively across a company or industry. Experts say this is a primary reason that wages in the auto sector have stagnated in recent years, despite a fresh wave of investments by foreign carmakers, most recently by German and Japanese manufacturers. Mexico’s union bosses and politicians are more interested in keeping corporations happy than in raising the living standards of workers, Covarrubias argues. “Protection contracts are a way to keep wages artificially low,” he says.”

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-05-05/how-mexico-s-unions-sell-out-autoworkers

