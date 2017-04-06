BMW’s driver claims he sells popsicles

Driver of car in which four people were killed says he makes only 1,000 pesos a month

The driver of a BMW that smashed into a metal post leaving four people dead last Friday claims he hasn’t the resources to pay any compensation to the families of the victims.

Carlos Salomón Villuendas Adame, the only survivor in the early-morning accident on Paseo de la Reforma, has told authorities in Mexico City that he is employed at a paletería, or popsicle shop, owned by his sister and makes no more than 1,000 pesos — US $53 — a month.

The information was revealed by the lawyer for one of the victim’s families in an interview yesterday with Milenio TV, who explained that if Villuendas’ limited income is confirmed there will be no reparation for any of the families.

However, Gabriel Regino said there is information indicating that the BMW’s driver is a partner in other businesses. He also suggested that the origin of the car also needs to be determined.

In early reports of the accident, which authorities have attributed to the driver’s impairment by alcohol and drugs, Villuendas was described as the manager of a security firm owned by his father.

In a separate interview, Villuendas’ lawyer questioned the conclusion that his client was inebriated. Eduardo Gómez said that rather than any legal pronouncement to that effect there is only the opinion of a doctor.

There should have been an examination that included various tests, but no such information is in the case record, the lawyer said.

“It cannot legally be established whether there was a state of intoxication and this has a very important implication for the entire proceedings.”

A hearing is scheduled tomorrow at which the prosecutor’s office will seek to proceed with a charge of culpable aggravated homicide.

Villuendas was estimated to have been traveling at more than 185 km/h when it struck a post, splitting the car in two. Prior to the accident, he and his passengers had been in a bar in Polanco.

He is currently being held in preventive custody.

Source: Milenio (sp), Excélsior (sp)