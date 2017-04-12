Bodies thrown from plane over Sinaloa

Armed men picked up two; a third showed signs of torture

Three bodies are reported to have been thrown from an airplane today as it flew over the city of Eldorado, Sinaloa, about 50 kilometers southwest of the capital, Culiacán.

One landed on the roof of a family health clinic and showed signs of torture, according to police.

Authorities could not confirm reports that appear on social media that two other bodies had been dropped from a low-flying plane in the early hours of the morning.

They had been picked up shortly after by armed men, according to the reports.

There were 428 assassinations in Sinaloa during the first three months of the year, doubling last year’s figures. Thirteen of the dead were police officers.

The violence has been registered in most of the state’s 18 municipalities, but most of all in Culiacán and Navolato.

Source: El Universal (sp)