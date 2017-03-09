BP opens gas station in Satelite, Naucalpan

Company sells its own fuel at the new station, the first not to use Pemex products

BP, previously known as British Petroleum, yesterday opened its first gas station in Mexico, reportedly the only one in the country that sells fuel that is not supplied by the state oil company Pemex and the first to be operated by a multinational company.

The largest oil and gas producer in the United States opened its first Mexican outlet in the middle-class suburban area known as Satelite in Naucalpan, State of México.

The firm plans to open 1,500 stations in the next five years, supplying them with its own fuel now that it has the necessary permits to import gasoline and diesel, and operating them as franchises.

At an opening ceremony today, Álvaro Granada, general manager of BP Downstream México, called it a “historic day” for the company, whose investment will include pipelines, supply terminals and a transportation system.

The company has purchased two other Pemex stations in Iztapalapa and Coyoacán, which are now being converted to the BP brand.

Energy Secretary Pedro Joaquín Coldwell said at the ceremony that investments of more than US $16 billion are expected in new pipelines and gas stations in the next few years.

The Energy Regulatory Commission expects the number of gas stations to double, from 11,431 to more than 23,000.

BP operates 17,200 gasoline outlets in 70 countries.

Source: Milenio (sp), Forbes (sp)