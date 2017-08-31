Bridgestone to invest 2.3bn in Morelos

Japanese manufacturers have reiterated their confidence in the state of Morelos during a visit to Japan this week by Governor Graco Ramírez.

One of those is tire manufacturer Bridgestone Corporation, which will invest 2.3 billion pesos (US $129 million) this year to double output at its Cuernavaca plant.

The company currently produces 8,000 of the 11,000 tires made annually in Mexico.

Ramírez announced the investment today during a visit intended to promote investment in the state.

The state government said in a statement that a key factor for Bridgestone — and other manufacturers, including Nissan — is new rail and highway infrastructure linking Morelos to automotive manufacturers in the Bajío region and the north of the country and the ports of Veracruz and Lázaro Cárdenas.

The highway infrastructure is the extension of the Autopista Siglo XXI, providing a connection between the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. Railroad improvements are the new multimodal transportation hub in Cuautla.

Nissan executives, with whom Ramírez also met this week, expressed interest in setting up a central vehicle and auto parts distribution center in Morelos to take advantage of the state’s strategic location and transportation links.

Source: El Universal (sp), El Economista (sp)