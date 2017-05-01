Brush up on slang with help from Hayek

Hayek explains the meaning behind 'What fart.' Hayek explains the meaning behind 'What fart.'
Actress' new video is a short lesson in Mexican slang

Monday, May 1, 2017

Mexican actress Salma Hayek, whose latest film How to Be a Latin Lover was released last week, has teamed up with Vanity Fair magazine to make a video that also has a how-to theme, but this one’s about language rather than love.

Mexican Slang with Salma Hayek is the title of the short video, which expands somewhat on a topic already touched upon at Mexico News Daily by columnist Bodie Kellogg.

Hayek offers a few additional slang phrases that may be of interest to readers who wish to improve their knowledge of the Spanish language.

The video appears below.

    She uses “güey,” without explaining the slang. And her “chinga tu pared,” a phrase I’ve not previously heard, I guess is supposed to be “chinga tu muro,” a childish attack on Trump’s wall idea.

