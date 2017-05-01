Brush up on slang with help from Hayek

Mexican actress Salma Hayek, whose latest film How to Be a Latin Lover was released last week, has teamed up with Vanity Fair magazine to make a video that also has a how-to theme, but this one’s about language rather than love.
Mexican Slang with Salma Hayek is the title of the short video, which expands somewhat on a topic already touched upon at Mexico News Daily by columnist Bodie Kellogg.
Hayek offers a few additional slang phrases that may be of interest to readers who wish to improve their knowledge of the Spanish language.
The video appears below.
