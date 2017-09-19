Buildings collapse in 2 simultaneous quakes

No reports of fatalities or injuries after 7.1 and 6.8 earthquakes

Reports are now indicating severe damage in various parts of Mexico City after two earthquakes that struck simulataneously at 1:14pm today.

There have been no reports of fatalities or injuries but several buildings have collapsed in various parts of the city and severe structural damage to others in La Roma, Condesa and Del Valle.

The portal of the San Bernardino church in Xochimilco collapsed but there is no word on injuries.

Severe damages have been reported at the Universidad Tec del Sur de México, which has been evacuated.

Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera has activated the city’s emergency committee and President Enrique Peña Nieto has called a meeting of the National Emergencies Committee to evaluate the situation and coordinate the response.

One earthquake, measured at 7.1 on the Richter scale, was centered 12 kilometers southeast of Axochiapan, Morelos, and the second, which measured 6.8, was seven kilometers southwest of Chiautla de Tapia, Puebla.

