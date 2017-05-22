Bus lies in a ravine after yesterday's accident. Bus lies in a ravine after yesterday's accident.
Bus accident kills 17, injures 31 in Chiapas

Vehicle left the highway and plunged 100 meters

A bus left the road and plunged 100 meters into a ravine yesterday in Chiapas, killing 17 people and injuring 31 more.

The vehicle was traveling on the Motozintla-Huixtla highway near Plan Grande when the driver lost control. Authorities suspect a mechanical fault.

The passengers, members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church who had been attending a spiritual retreat, were returning to their homes in the Chiapas municipalities of La Trinitaria and La Independencia when the accident occurred at about 6:30pm yesterday evening.

Civil Protection officials from Motozintla and dozens of volunteers participated in rescue efforts but were hampered by a shortage of medical supplies and limited facilities at the health clinic in Motozintla.

Many of the passengers suffered serious injuries.

The bus was traveling from the coast on a highway known for dangerous curves and a lot of topes, or speed bumps, reported the newspaper El Universal.

Source: El Universal (sp)

