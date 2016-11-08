The scene where robbers were killed last week. The scene where robbers were killed last week.
Bus robbers’ killer ‘anonymous avenger’

Don't prosecute the gunman is message on social media where he is seen as a hero

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

For the authorities the killer of four thieves who robbed bus passengers last week is a villain, and could face up to 240 years in jail if apprehended. But to many members of the general public, he is a hero.

Investigators might be closing in on the so-called hero: a voter’s identification card and a suitcase that were found on the bus might belong to the man who pulled a gun on the thieves and killed all four before disappearing.

And the gun used in the killing was the same kind used by municipal police officers, although authorities have refrained from confirming that the suspect is a police officer.

“Strictly based on the kind of weapon that was used we think it’s one of those issued by some police corporations, but that’s it, it’s the same kind of weapon,” said State of México Attorney General Alejandro Jaime González Sánchez.

The four thieves, killed last Monday after a robbery aboard a Mexico City-Toluca bus, have been linked to at least 30 similar highway robberies, but that will not likely mitigate the gunman’s punishment.

Several criminologists interviewed by the newspaper Vanguardia said it would be hard for the “anonymous avenger,” as he has been called on social media, to claim he acted in self defense given how the corpses were found.

Instead, the shooter’s actions could be considered premeditated because he shot his victims from behind and approached the bodies after to finish them off.

He could be charged with multiple homicide, a crime that according to the penal code of the State of México could net him 60 years for each murder, 240 years in total.

While authorities continue investigating they are being urged by social media users not to prosecute the gunman.

By popularizing the hashtag #JusticieroDeLaMarquesa, or vigilante from La Marquesa (the geographic region where the murders took place), thousands of people have demanded that authorities focus their efforts on bringing to justice allegedly corrupt politicians such as ex-governors Guillermo Padrés of Sonora and Javier Duarte of Veracruz.

Some Twitter users have compared the killer to a Mexican version of Marvel superhero Captain America, while others claimed they feel safer going about their daily routine knowing the vigilante is “protecting” them.

Similar sentiments have been expressed by Mexico News Daily readers in comments about the story. The majority have been in support of the gunman.

Source: Sipse (sp), Vanguardia (sp), Expreso (sp)

