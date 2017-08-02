Bus-truck collision kills 11 in Tamaulipas

Accident occurred on the Rumbo Nuevo-San Luis Potosí highway near Ciudad Victoria

A collision between a bus and a tractor-trailer killed 11 people and injured at least 15 others this morning in Tamaulipas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred on the state highway Rumbo Nuevo-San Luis Potosí in the municipality of Jaumave.

The bus, operated by Ómnibus de Oriente, was en route to Mexico City with about 25 passengers aboard when it was apparently struck by the truck at 6:00am about half an hour from Ciudad Victoria.

One report said some cargo had fallen from the trailer, provoking the collision.

The bus plunged 100 meters into a ravine at the side of the highway.

Source: El Diario de Ciudad Victoria (sp), El Universal (sp)