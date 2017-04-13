Bus, truck collision kills 29 in Guerrero

A tanker carrying gasoline collided with a bus carrying vacationers to the beach

Members of a family traveling to the beach for the Easter vacation were among 29 people killed this morning in a fiery head-on collision in Guerrero between a bus and a tractor-trailer.

Official reports earlier this morning put the death toll at 11, including the driver of the semi, whose two trailers were carrying inflammable material, and the driver of the bus.

But the Michoacán firefighters association has since confirmed that 29 people were killed.

Thirty-eight people from the Michoacán capital of Morelia were aboard the bus when it collided with the semi on the Siglo 21 freeway in Petacalco, Guerrero, near the Michoacán border about 6:30am.

Officials at the scene said the truck was carrying 40,000 liters of gasoline and had veered into the oncoming lane, striking the bus head-on and exploding.

The bus was carrying family members to Las Peñitas, a beach at Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán.

The accident took place five kilometers from the port of Lázaro Cárdenas and closed the highway.

Eight people were injured.

Emergency personnel were still working at the scene at noon today.

Source: Animal Político (sp), 24 Horas (sp), El Sur (sp), Milenio (sp)