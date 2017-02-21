Call centers are hiring. Call centers are hiring.
News

Call centers provide jobs for deportees

The only requirement is being able to speak English

Mexico News Daily | Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Call centers in Monterrey, Nuevo León, where the main requirement for getting a job is being able to speak English, are proving to be a lifeline for some Mexicans deported by the United States.

One such deportee, who worked as a car salesman until his deportation in October 2009, told the newspaper Milenio that he tried for weeks to find a job after arriving in Monterrey, where he had family.

But Jaime Rodríguez spoke no Spanish: he had arrived in the U.S. as a minor and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia.

That made it harder to find a job, until he heard about vacancies at a call center.

“I was hired immediately. The single requisite is to speak English, and that’s my mother tongue despite being Mexican,” he told Milenio.

Culture shock is a problem for many. Juan García arrived in Atlanta as a five-year-old child but was sent back to Mexico as a young man. He too ended up in Monterrey where he also found the only job opportunity was in a call center.

The city is home to a large number of such businesses, such as Teleperformance, Sutherland, CMS, Global Telesourcing and Language Line, to name a few. According to unofficial numbers provided by unidentified internal sources, close to 60% of their employees are Mexicans who have been deported from the United States.

In 2015, the U.S. deported 242,456 Mexicans, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

With new immigration policies that include a crackdown on undocumented immigrants, there is speculation that the number will see a massive increase.

Although the federal government has vowed to support repatriated Mexicans, it has yet to offer a clear employment program for them.

In the meantime, call centers may continue to be the answer for some.

Source: Milenio (sp)

  • K. Chris C.

    Around here, no one seems to last more then 6 months at Teleperformance.

    Many a deportee has been heard to complain that it is a brutal places to work. Long hours and
    little pay unless one is really good at “not selling” selling “add-ons.” Seems that is why they are always advertising for employees. Last year they were so desperate they sent recruiters out into the surrounding communities to knock on doors looking for recruits.

    An American citizen, not US subject.

  • SickofLiberalbs9999

    These call center customer service jobs should have gone to Mexico years ago – instead they went to India.
    Development of the locations, technology, staffing, and training (workers need to be fluent in English), while aggressively pursuing these service contracts from multi-national companies, could create thousands of new Mexican jobs.

  • jdwfinger

    this could be a stepping stone for some, if anyone has more information, please send it to me, example company names web sites phone numbers , etc thank you

