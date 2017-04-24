Cameras catch semi delivering stolen fuel

It was filling Pemex station tanks from an adjacent property and a long hose

A gas station in Guanajuato is under investigation after it was detected filling its tanks with stolen fuel.

Video surveillance cameras on a highway in the city of Juventino Rosas captured a Kenworth tractor-trailer, reportedly stolen and carrying 20,000 liters of fuel, pull into a storage area adjacent to Pemex gas station No. 4870.

It then proceeded to fill the station’s tanks using a hose more than 40 meters long.

Officials subsequently seized five semi-tractors, three trailers and various other trucks.

It was the second gas station in the state found to be loading up with stolen fuel this year.

Guanajuato was identified as second only to Puebla for the number of illegal taps into petroleum pipelines last year. Puebla recorded 1,589; Guanajuato 1,323.

Security forces seized 2.6 million liters of fuel stolen from pipelines in Guanajuato between April 2014 and January of this year.

