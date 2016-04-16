Taxco, Guerrero: come and visit, says governor. Taxco, Guerrero: come and visit, says governor.
News

Canada follows suit, issues travel warning

But Guerrero governor critical of latest US alert, suggesting politics were behind it

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, April 16, 2016

A second travel warning was issued yesterday for Mexico when the Canadian government advised against non-essential travel to some northern and western states.

The warning by Global Affairs Canada followed that of the United States State Department, which placed a prohibition on travel to Acapulco by government personnel. That warning earned a quick response from the state governor, who expressed regret over the new restrictions.

Canada’s warning applies to the states of Guerrero, including Acapulco but exluding Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo and Taxco, and Michoacán, excluding the capital city of Morelia, due to what it sees as high levels of violence and organized crime.

Non-essential travel should also be avoided to areas of Jalisco that border Michoacán and Zacatecas and areas of Colima that border Michoacán, the warning said, urging travelers to exercise a high degree of caution in the excluded areas.

In the north, the advisory applies to Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León (with the exception of the capital city of Monterrey), Sinaloa (except for Mazatlán), Sonora (excluding Hermosillo and Guaymas-San Carlos) and Tamaulipas.

In Acapulco yesterday, Guerrero Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores, flanked by hotel operators and business leaders, said his government neither shared nor accepted U.S. authorities’ concerns, and suggested the warning was designed for local and not international media effect, linked to the presidential election campaign.

Not a single North American, man or woman, youngster or otherwise, has been personally harmed in either Ixtapa or Acapulco, the governor said at a press conference.

He said despite previous warnings, foreign tourism has grown and that hotel occupancy rates have been higher than 95% during recent vacation periods, which have drawn national and international visitors.

Astudillo called on vacationers to travel to Triangle of the Sun destinations such as Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Acapulco and Taxco as well as other locations such as the beaches of Costa Chica and Costa Grande, and asked that they continue to have confidence in and preference for Guerrero.

He also stressed that there exists an unconditional and resolute commitment on the part of the state government to confront organized crime.

Source: Milenio (sp)

  • Garold Cecil

    The governor’s response to the USA and Canadian travel restrictions was very ill thought out. Politics had nothing to do with the travel warnings, safety for US and Canadian citizens is important to the two countries – the Mexican government could care less how many people are murdered.

    • Crewlaw

      “the Mexican government could care less how many people are murdered.”
      That’s just silly. The Mexican government cares very much whether or not US and Canadian citizens are murdered. Mexican people, maybe not so much.

      • BETOXELA2015

        Follow the money. The Mexican people tienen pesos, los norte amercanos tienen dolores, and it is only to that extent that the Mexican government cares.

  • Sharon

    We have lived in San Carlos for the past 4.5 years and the only trouble here has been executions of drug gang members – one a year for 3 years – we hardly even heard about it, they happened so fast. There is very little crime here – mostly petty theft. We go out all the time and even walk 3 blocks home from our local taco bar at 1PM, no one ever bothers us, people usually wave and say Buenos Noches. Guaymas may not be as safe at night, but I can tell you for a fact, I feel safer there than any major city in Canada. I think that the government is trying to protect themselves and the unfortunate tourists that find themselves in bad situations. We know two couples who at separate times drove all the way from the USA to the Barra de la Cruz and had no problems.

    If you watch the TV news from Los Angeles you would never go there either – the first 1/2 hour is all stabbings, shootings, car chases, robberies, and cops killing people. Does that mean I should not go to LA? How about New York, Vegas, Miami? In Canada Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Edmonton would be no go zones. In 2011 Edmonton, Alberta was the murder capital of Canada with 52 murders, that does not include the numbers for the ones that were shot, beaten, stabbed and survived. Does that mean I should avoid visiting my hometown?

  • “He said despite previous warnings, foreign tourism has grown and that hotel occupancy rates have been higher than 95% during recent vacation periods, which have drawn national and international visitors.”

    In other words, people are smart. These warnings are ill-informed and hysterical.

    • ss

      Denial is a river in Egypt

  • James Smith

    politics for the us warning but not for the canadian one, huh? why am i not surprised?

  • ss

    Give me a break. I live in Ixtapa for more than 10 yrs. Everyday there is someone murdered or a gunfight in downtown Zihuatanejo even during the day. NO cops to be found until the fighting is over. There are far less American tourist, and far more Mx nationals going to the area.

  • lang_eddy

    Why am I not surprised by your stupid comments Mr. Smith…You, as an American should understand that you and your kind are not wanted in Mexico, or for that matter, in Canada. So, stay in Texas, continue wearing your guns, and do have a great day. Oh, say hi to Donald Trump for me.

  • BothSidesNow

    Why don’t we get travel warnings for almost all American cities?

Mexico News Daily
