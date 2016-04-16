Canada follows suit, issues travel warning

But Guerrero governor critical of latest US alert, suggesting politics were behind it

A second travel warning was issued yesterday for Mexico when the Canadian government advised against non-essential travel to some northern and western states.

The warning by Global Affairs Canada followed that of the United States State Department, which placed a prohibition on travel to Acapulco by government personnel. That warning earned a quick response from the state governor, who expressed regret over the new restrictions.

Canada’s warning applies to the states of Guerrero, including Acapulco but exluding Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo and Taxco, and Michoacán, excluding the capital city of Morelia, due to what it sees as high levels of violence and organized crime.

Non-essential travel should also be avoided to areas of Jalisco that border Michoacán and Zacatecas and areas of Colima that border Michoacán, the warning said, urging travelers to exercise a high degree of caution in the excluded areas.

In the north, the advisory applies to Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León (with the exception of the capital city of Monterrey), Sinaloa (except for Mazatlán), Sonora (excluding Hermosillo and Guaymas-San Carlos) and Tamaulipas.

In Acapulco yesterday, Guerrero Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores, flanked by hotel operators and business leaders, said his government neither shared nor accepted U.S. authorities’ concerns, and suggested the warning was designed for local and not international media effect, linked to the presidential election campaign.

Not a single North American, man or woman, youngster or otherwise, has been personally harmed in either Ixtapa or Acapulco, the governor said at a press conference.

He said despite previous warnings, foreign tourism has grown and that hotel occupancy rates have been higher than 95% during recent vacation periods, which have drawn national and international visitors.

Astudillo called on vacationers to travel to Triangle of the Sun destinations such as Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Acapulco and Taxco as well as other locations such as the beaches of Costa Chica and Costa Grande, and asked that they continue to have confidence in and preference for Guerrero.

He also stressed that there exists an unconditional and resolute commitment on the part of the state government to confront organized crime.

Source: Milenio (sp)