Canada sees big spike in Mexican visitors

The removal of a visa requirement has resulted in a sharp spike in the number of Mexicans visiting Canada, but airline connections and Donald Trump are cited as other reasons for the increase.

Canada removed the visa requirement December 1, which produced a jump of nearly 70% in Mexican visitors: from 18,000 in December 2015 to 30,000 a year later.

The trend continued in January, although not by quite as much: the January 2016 figure of 18,000 rose 56% to 28,000.

Mexico became the seventh principal source of tourists for Canada in January.

But along with the visa change are factors such as improved airline connections and the United States’ stance on Mexico under President Donald Trump, according to a report by the Associated Press.

“I don’t want to go to a country that does not accept the people from my country,” said Rodrigo Muñoz, a Mexico City surgeon who traveled instead to the Canadian Rockies for a ski vacation.

Public relations professional Gabriel Leal, also from Mexico City and also a skier, said the U.S. is no longer as attractive.

He said many friends have canceled U.S. trips and gone to the British Columbia ski resort of Whistler, where visits by Mexicans are up 25%, said a spokesman for the resort’s tourism marketing agency.

Meanwhile, more Mexicans were stopped at the border by Canadian officials during the first two months of this year than in any of the three previous years. The Canada Border Services Agency said it stopped 444 Mexican nationals between January 1 and March 8.

In contrast, Canadian officials turned back 410 last year, 351 in 2015 and 399 in 2014.

People are detained if it is believed they pose a danger to the public, if their identity is unclear or if they are deemed likely to not appear for removal or for a proceeding.

Source: Associated Press (en), El Financiero (sp), Reuters (en)