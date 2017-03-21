Skiing at Whistler: Mexican visits are up. Skiing at Whistler: Mexican visits are up. Tourism Whistler/Mike Crane
Canada sees big spike in Mexican visitors

Visa cancelation, Donald Trump, airline connections cited

Mexico News Daily | Tuesday, March 21, 2017

The removal of a visa requirement has resulted in a sharp spike in the number of Mexicans visiting Canada, but airline connections and Donald Trump are cited as other reasons for the increase.

Canada removed the visa requirement December 1, which produced a jump of nearly 70% in Mexican visitors: from 18,000 in December 2015 to 30,000 a year later.

The trend continued in January, although not by quite as much: the January 2016 figure of 18,000 rose 56% to 28,000.

Mexico became the seventh principal source of tourists for Canada in January.

But along with the visa change are factors such as improved airline connections and the United States’ stance on Mexico under President Donald Trump, according to a report by the Associated Press.

“I don’t want to go to a country that does not accept the people from my country,” said Rodrigo Muñoz, a Mexico City surgeon who traveled instead to the Canadian Rockies for a ski vacation.

Public relations professional Gabriel Leal, also from Mexico City and also a skier, said the U.S. is no longer as attractive.

He said many friends have canceled U.S. trips and gone to the British Columbia ski resort of Whistler, where visits by Mexicans are up 25%, said a spokesman for the resort’s tourism marketing agency.

Meanwhile, more Mexicans were stopped at the border by Canadian officials during the first two months of this year than in any of the three previous years. The Canada Border Services Agency said it stopped 444 Mexican nationals between January 1 and March 8.

In contrast, Canadian officials turned back 410 last year, 351 in 2015 and 399 in 2014.

People are detained if it is believed they pose a danger to the public, if their identity is unclear or if they are deemed likely to not appear for removal or for a proceeding.

Source: Associated Press (en), El Financiero (sp), Reuters (en)

  • miabeach

    The old definition for the term Bitter Sweet was-Watching your mother in law drive off a high cliff in your new car.

  • Güerito

    “Now it’s Canada’s turn”:

    “Shortly after crossing the Rio Grande into the gang-infested border city of Reynosa, dozens of Mexicans deported during U.S President Donald Trump’s first days in office said they would soon try to head north again – but this time to Canada.

    “In a Reynosa migrant shelter, just yards from the U.S. border, 26-year-old Cenobio Rita said he had earned about $3,000 a month installing playgrounds in Richmond, Virginia, before he was deported on Feb. 15 after police found marijuana in his car.

    Having left Mexico as a 14-year-old, he fretted about returning to his violent home state of Michoacan. With Trump taking a tough stance on undocumented immigrants, he ruled out a common path for many deportees – back into the United States.

    “I want to go to Canada with my passport,” he said. “For those without documents, I think (the United States) is over. Now it’s Canada’s turn.”

    Reuters spoke to about 30 Mexicans in Reynosa who had been deported the previous night. More than half said they wanted to head to Canada. While it is unclear how many will succeed, almost nobody envisaged a future in the United States.

    In 2015, Victor Avila, a 37-year-old architect from Oaxaca, returned home voluntarily from the United States after five years working illegally in Freehold, New Jersey. Shocked by the low wages in Mexico and traumatized by the local murder of his brother, he applied for an Canadian visa.”

    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-mexico-canada-idUSKBN16N1W0

    • Paul Beith

      Skilled constuction tradesmen might consider going to the Yucatan. Many foreigner tradespeople go to the Yucatan to work, as there´s lots of work at high enough pay to live very well in Yucatan.

  • Güerito

    “Mohamed and his friend are not alone in making the journey northward. Since Jan. 1, several hundred people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have defied wintry conditions to cross illegally into Canada, fearing they will be ensnared in U.S. President Donald Trump’s more aggressive effort to crack down on illegal immigrants.

    Many of those housed in shelters in Winnipeg have one thing in common: they congregated in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to take advantage of a little reported modern-day Underground Railroad, spread through word of mouth and social media, that lays out the path to Canada.

    Minneapolis is 650 kilometers (400 miles) from one of the main illegal crossing points into Canada, the town of Emerson in Manitoba.

    The driver sets a time for departure – typically mid-afternoon in order to reach U.S. border towns across from Manitoba under cover of darkness – and tells travelers to arrive, cash in hand, at a designated spot.

    Up to six asylum seekers, often unknown to each other, may pack into a vehicle, each paying between $600 and $1,000, for a silent journey to North Dakota. The drivers typically forbid conversation and give out little information about themselves.

    After they have been dropped off, sometimes 20 miles (32 km) from the border, they crunch across snowy fields. Once in Manitoba, asylum seekers phone Canadian police, who take them to the government border office to file claims.”

    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-canada-asylumseekers-idUSKBN16G2KL

  • I hope the Latin nations formalize this and organize an official boycott of the United States. Boycott, Divest, & Sanctions were crucial in overcoming the Apartheid state of South Africa. They can be instrumental too in tearing down the New Jim Crow of Trump’s America.

