Canada sees spike in Mexico refugee claims

But numbers are still well below those seen eight years ago

The government of Canada says refugee claims filed by Mexican citizens are up nearly four times over last year.

The Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRBC) received 257 refugee claims in 2016, but the figure had shot up to 946 in the first nine months of this year.

The numbers are still nowhere near as high as those recorded in 2008 and 2009, when Mexicans filed 8,377 and 9,511 refugee claims, respectively.

It was that surge that triggered the introduction of a visa requirement for Mexican travelers in 2009, following which the number of claims plummeted. In 2014 there were only 90.

The visa requirement was lifted by Canada last December.

The number of refugee claims is still well below the limit of 3,500 set by the Canadian government. If that figure is reached, the visa requirement could be reintroduced.

An immigration spokesman said earlier this month it was too early to identify any potential trends. “There has been an increased number of Mexican nationals who are making asylum claims in Canada since the visa lift, however this increase was anticipated,” said Hursh Jaswal.

Canadian authorities also reported that since the need for a visa was lifted, the number of visitors from Mexico has grown to a monthly average of 30,000.

Source: Milenio (sp), Global News (en)