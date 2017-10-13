Prime Minister Trudeau addresses the Senate this morning. Prime Minister Trudeau addresses the Senate this morning.
Canadian leader urges better salaries in MX

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Senate during two-day state visit

Mexico News Daily | Friday, October 13, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted the need to improve salaries and working conditions in Mexico as part of the modernization of the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in a wide-ranging address to the Senate today.

On the second and final day of his first state visit to the country, Trudeau told senators and deputies at the joint sitting that improvements were essential to achieving a new deal that would stand the test of time.

“We must ensure that workers are protected by progressive labor standards,” he argued.

“Progressive labor standards are how we ensure that a modernized NAFTA will not just bolster free and fair trade but will enjoy long lasting popular support . . . . We must pursue trade agreements that are win-win-win, helping workers across North America achieve better standards, wages and working conditions.”

Wages have been a contentious issue in NAFTA renegotiation talks because salaries are much lower in Mexico compared to its two northern neighbors, and the U.S. especially has argued that it places its automotive and other manufacturing industries at a distinct disadvantage.

While it is unclear whether Trudeau raised the issue directly with the Mexican president, Enrique Peña Nieto said last night “Mexico doesn’t want to be competitive based on low wages, Mexico wants to be competitive on the basis of skilled labor.”

In his Senate speech, Trudeau also talked up the relationship between Mexico and Canada: “Our bilateral ties are stronger than ever, our economies are closely integrated, we stand together on the world stage and we have a shared vision of progress . . . last year we did $40 billion in two-way trade.”

He thanked Mexico for its leadership on climate change and for supporting the inclusion of a section in a new NAFTA deal that recognizes the specific importance of women in the labor market as well as their rights.

“We must move the needle forward on gender equality, this is an idea that all nations of the world should get behind,” he said.

“This is why Canada is so appreciative of Mexico’s support for a gender chapter in the modernization of NAFTA . . . this is a progressive step forward that we can’t afford not to take.”

However, Trudeau quickly changed the tone of the speech, saying, “we still have work to do, notably as it relates to human rights.”

“Just yesterday, I met with civil society leaders here in Mexico City and I heard stories about the treatment of women and girls that are unacceptable,” he said.

According to those he met, Trudeau asked for a security assessment of the country and was particularly interested in the Ayotzinapa case involving the disappearance of 43 rural teaching students and gender-based violence, while he also reportedly asked how Canada could help.

“. . . We talked about issues like violence, corruption, impunity and serious violations [of human rights],” said Mario Patrón, director of Center Prodh, a human rights defense group.

Security specialist Ernesto López Portillo said Trudeau wanted to speak to them before he met President Peña Nieto so that he could relay their message to him, although he stressed that Trudeau was insistent that Canada wanted to help rather than tell Mexico what to do.

After the meeting, Trudeau attended an official reception at the National Palace where he met with Peña Nieto and other government officials before meeting with Mexican firefighters to personally thank them for their efforts fighting wildfires in Canada earlier this year.

Trudeau concluded his Senate address with an emphatic, “Viva Canadá y viva México” that was met with rapturous applause, indicative of his popularity both among politicians and the general population in Mexico.

Prior to his address, Senate president Ernesto Cordero thanked Trudeau for his support in the aftermath of last month’s two devastating earthquakes and stressed the importance and closeness of the bilateral relationship.

He also said that the NAFTA renegotiation talks were an opportunity to show the world that the three North American countries are stronger together.

“Neither Mexico nor Canada is a problem for the United States or any other country. Together the three countries are the solution,” Cordero said.

Source: Reforma (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • Güerito

    The part left out:

    “Mexican wages are a key element in NAFTA talks, with Washington pushing to increase labor protections and pay. Auto workers in Mexico, for example, often earn about $2 per hour compared with $30 or more by their counterparts in the other two countries.

    Wages are kept low in Mexico in part because of antiquated labor laws and pro-government unions that often sign contracts behind workers’ backs. Some unions are so absent from the workplace that employees sometimes don’t even know one exists.

    (The Mexican) government has not moved to get rid of thousands of pro-company “protection” contracts that prevent real unions from organizing. And leaders of crooked labor federations are in many cases members of Peña Nieto’s Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI.”

    http://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/canada-pm-talks-wages-mexico-visit-amid-nafta-50469679

  • Mexican workers have low wages which need to be adjusted up and Mexico should go to a 40 hour work week. Their work benefits are better than anything in the US, vacations, overtime, health care are obligatory. Workers have access to low payment mortgages through their employers, free day care, women receive 12 weeks paid maternity leave. An injured worker receives 100% of his salary until he can go back to work. Most workers also receive transport, food coupons, and the 15 days wages (Aguinaldo) is mandatory and paid on Dec. 20. There is also a huge gap between college educated workers and workers who are not. Mexico should demand that the US obligate the same benefits to their workers.

  • Güerito

    How Mexico’s Unions Sell Out Autoworkers – Wage contracts are inked years before plants open and workers never get a say.

    “The German automaker BMW has a labor contract signed by a representative from the state chapter of the Confederación de Trabajadores de México (CTM), the country’s largest union confederation, and notarized by a Labor Ministry official. The document, which Bloomberg reviewed, sets a starting wage of about $1.10 per hour and a top wage of $2.53 for assembly-line workers. The starting rate is only a bit more than half the $2.04 an hour that is the average at Mexican auto plants, says Alex Covarrubias, a lecturer at the University of Sonora in Hermosillo.

    So-called protection contracts— agreements negotiated between a company and a union that doesn’t legitimately represent workers—are illegal in the U.S. and Germany. But Lance Compa, a senior lecturer at Cornell’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, says they’re standard operating procedure in Mexico, where deals are cut factory by factory rather than collectively across a company or industry. Experts say this is a primary reason that wages in the auto sector have stagnated in recent years, despite a fresh wave of investments by foreign carmakers, most recently by German and Japanese manufacturers. Mexico’s union bosses and politicians are more interested in keeping corporations happy than in raising the living standards of workers, Covarrubias argues. “Protection contracts are a way to keep wages artificially low,” he says.”

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-05-05/how-mexico-s-unions-sell-out-autoworkers

