Cancer drug probe finds 21 fake vials

After a month-long investigation into fake chemotherapy treatments in the state of Veracruz, the federal government has identified 21 vials containing false medication.

The information came in a joint statement issued by the Federal Commission for Protection Against Health Risks (Cofepris) and the federal and state Health Secretariats. There was no mention of any cases of patients having been treated with the false medication, which carried the brand name Avastin.

The investigation revealed that the state health system purchased one vial of fake medication in 2010 and 20 more in 2011 from two different suppliers.

Cofepris analyzed the medical files of 2,055 patients treated at a state-run cancer clinic between 2010 and 2016, concluding that the chemotherapy drug Avastin had been used in 119 adult cases.

That medication is produced by the pharmaceutical company Roche Laboratories, which has since analyzed samples of the phony medication and its packaging.

The company said its analysis revealed there was no active ingredient in the samples and found enough inconsistencies in the packaging to determine they weren’t legitimate products.

Additionally, Roche said that neither of the companies from which the state bought the medications is a licensed distributor.

The state health authority has said that four more Avastin suppliers are currently under investigation.

While the first reports of the use of fake cancer medication in Veracruz date back to 2010, none of them drew much attention until last month when Governor Miguel Ángel Yunes announced that cancer patients had been treated with distilled water.

The accusations made by Yunes were followed by formal complaints filed before the federal Attorney General’s office against his two predecessors, Fidel Herrera Beltrán, governor between 2004 and 2010, and Javier Duarte de Ochoa, who stepped down from office last October.

The investigations into the Veracruz health system also found that the 70,000 HIV test kits were purchased in 2012, of which 46,984 have been accounted for.

The kits lacked official registration, and were also purchased from a firm with an incorrect address.

The probes have also led to the discovery of 23 tonnes of expired medications in several warehouses and premises of the Health Secretariat.

Source: Animal Político (sp), Milenio (sp)