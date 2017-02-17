Luis Ángel, a soldier at age eight. Luis Ángel, a soldier at age eight.
Cancer victim, 8, gets his wish to be soldier

Puebla youth with leukemia invested as an honorary soldier of the Mexican Army

Mexico News Daily | Friday, February 17, 2017

An eight-year-old cancer victim’s wish came true this week: he was given the uniform of the Mexican Army and made a soldier.

Luis Ángel Martínez Palomino was diagnosed with leukemia two years and a half ago, a condition that has affected his brain and eyesight.

After a round of chemotherapy sessions at the Children’s Hospital of Tlaxcala physicians decided that he needs a bone marrow transplant.

In the meantime, however, Luis dutifully wrote his traditional letter to the Three Kings, also known as the Three Wise Men, last month. His only wish was to become a soldier, said his mother, Edith Palomino.

On Wednesday, thanks to the Mexican Association to Help Children with Cancer (AMANC), the wish came true.

Luis woke early and traveled an hour and a half from his home in Ixtacamaxtitlán, Puebla, to the military base in the municipality of Panotla, Tlaxcala, where he was dressed in a uniform and invested as an honorary soldier of the Mexican Army.

Along with other children supported by AMANC, Luis had the opportunity to raise the flag at the military base and tour the facilities, checking out tanks and other military vehicles and spending time with trained dogs and their handlers.

Luis also got the chance to issue formation orders — albeit shyly — to his fellow soldiers.

Although most of the youngster’s treatment is covered by the health care program Seguro Popular, his parents have to struggle to pay for the medications.

But for his mother, the trip to the military base was “only the beginning . . . because I have faith in God that [Luis] will be a cancer survivor and one day will serve in the military.”

Despite his condition, the Army’s new recruit smiles every day, his mother said, and dreams of two more wishes, traveling to the beach and visiting a zoo.

Source: Reforma (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

Mexico News Daily
