Cancer victims’ deaths ‘homicide:’ ex-official

8 children might have lived had they received proper treatment

A former health secretary of Veracruz says he discovered after leaving office that eight young cancer patients might have lived had they been given proper treatment.

Juan Antonio Nemi Dib said yesterday that fake cancer drugs were detected as early as 2010 but were removed and never used. However, he said he received complaints from doctors and nurses about the purchase of phony chemotherapy medicine when he was appointed health secretary in 2014.

Medical staff were “sincerely concerned” over the quality of medications, he said.

Nemi learned through a freedom-of-information request that he filed after leaving office that there were at least eight cases of children that could have survived cancer had they had received treatment that followed protocols.

He presented the information to cancer specialists who agreed that “not receiving proper treatment” had very probably caused the children’s deaths. Nemi called the deaths homicide.

The former official stated that the eight had died in a state-run cancer clinic in Xalapa, and that “many more could have died in their homes.”

“There were many cases like that one which I wasn’t able to document, as my time in office was very short,” Nemi revealed.

Governor Miguel Ángel Yunes revealed earlier this week that children had been given chemotherapy treatment that was actually just water.

Nemi said he uncovered various inconsistencies in the management of health services during the year and a half he was in office, and filed close to 400 legal complaints with the relevant authorities.

He said he also fired purchasing manager Ricardo Sandoval because he “bought drugs and ambulances at inflated costs” and made “absurd purchases.”

Sandoval was rehired by the state health system after Nemi’s departure, an event he claims was engineered by health workers’ union leader Luisa Angela Soto Maldonado, who found Nemi’s presence “inconvenient.”

Nemi described the union leader, who is also a state Deputy, as “the mafia boss in the Secretariat of Health.”

He described the health secretariat as “a web of corruption” designed for the benefit of the health workers’ union.

The newspaper Excélsior reported today that the files of the children who died have disappeared.

Source: Milenio (sp), Excélsior (sp), e-consulta (sp)

