Cancún conference cost 462 million pesos

Mexico footed the bill for COP 13, an international conference on biodiversity

Mexico News Daily | Monday, February 20, 2017

Hosting the UN’s Biodiversity Conference in Cancún in December cost the Mexican taxpayers over 462 million pesos, or US $22 million.

The cost of staging COP 13, as the event was called, was 50 million pesos more than the annual budget of Conanp, the agency whose role is the management of protected areas.

Obtained by the newspaper Reforma through an information request, the figures indicate that the federal government agreed to fund all the expenses incurred in the organization of the meeting.

They entailed the cost of working session venues, lodging, meals, security and other logistics, and the transportation of international government representatives participating in the series of conferences.

The Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort, an all-inclusive facility with room rates of at least 6,500 pesos a night, was the venue for the event.

According to figures released by the Environmental Secretariat, Semarnat, organization, equipment, security, communications and logistics cost over 355 million pesos.

Meeting room rental, lodging, meals and other basic services cost another 95 million pesos while transportation expenses came to 12.6 million.

During the two weeks of conferences, close to 10,000 participants negotiated international agreements and commitments to protect the earth’s biodiversity.

Source: Reforma (sp)

  • K. Chris C.

    “During the two weeks of conferences, close to 10,000 participants negotiated international agreements and commitments to protect the earth’s biodiversity.”

    Translation: “During the two-weeks of the conference overseen by Khazaria’s nascent world government, the UN, attendees from various nations carved up the Earth into zones reserved, ‘protected,’ for the exclusive access and use of connected individuals and businesses–fascism.”

    Or put another way, as none of us were there, we got nothing, and Mexicans got the bill.

    An American citizen, not US subject.

  • miabeach

    Did anyone at anytime suggest or demand Mexico and all of Latin America build and use sewage treatment plants and stop dumping all their raw sewage into the waterways of Latin America?

