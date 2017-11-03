Cancún ‘funeral’ held for seized safety boxes

Cancún residents affected by the authorities’ seizure of safety deposit boxes staged a mock funeral yesterday, symbolically mourning the death of private property, the rule of law and due process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funereal — and creative — protest was triggered by the allegedly illegal seizure of 1,500 safety deposit boxes last month as part of a federal criminal investigation.

Agents from SEIDO — the agency responsible for investigating organized crime —raided the Cancún premises of First National Security on October 9 where it confiscated the boxes as part of its investigation into the organized crime boss known as Doña Lety, who was arrested in Puebla in August.

The security boxes were subsequently transported to Mexico City for opening and examination of their contents.

But those who staged yesterday’s faux funeral, held on Xcaret avenue in the city center, claim that in carrying out the seizure SEIDO violated both the Mexican constitution and the federal criminal code, leaving the box owners as collateral damage.

“Our constitution died in Cancún,” read one cardboard sign attached to a wooden coffin that was rented from a local funeral parlor.

Another sign referenced a legal obligation for the police or Attorney General’s office (PGR) to provide an inventory detailing the goods it intended to seize, signed by the person subjected to the investigation. The protesters say it wasn’t fulfilled.

ADVERTISEMENT

“SEIDO dealt 1,500 blows to article 230 of the National Criminal Procedures Code with the seizure of goods,” the sign read.

As the protest coincided with yesterday’s observance of the Day of the Dead, protesters also used objects associated with the traditional day of remembrance such as skulls, candles and flowers to highlight their grievance as well as a traditional form of poetry called calaveras literarias.

Several women present observed a minute of silence.

The October 9 seizure occurred without the presence of the security company owner or the people who rented its facilities, they argued, and authorities didn’t produce any search warrants or legal orders either at the time or afterwards to demonstrate that the raid was authorized.

Despite an assurance from SEIDO head Alonso Israel Lira Salas that those not implicated in the investigation will be able to recover their belongings intact, the affected third parties remain anxious about the situation and accuse Lira of lying.

They argue that his claim that a court order had been presented to both the security company and affected third parties authorizing the seizure is false as is the assertion that a notary public was present during the raid.

“. . . they are acting in an unconstitutional and arbitrary manner, violating the rights of 1,500 clients,” they said.

But a specialist on banking law and professor at the National Autonomous University (UNAM) says those rights are not clearly defined under Mexican law.

Companies that rent out safety deposit boxes are not regulated by the law in the same way as banks and therefore laws must be urgently updated to address the legal vacuum, Alberto Rodríguez Rojas contended.

“This regulation is important to establish clearly the rights and obligations of the people who rent a safety deposit box . . .” he said.

Nevertheless, Rodríguez said that authorities had not acted illegally because they had first obtained a court order issued by a Quintana Roo judge although if one did actually exist, contrary to the claims of the protesters, it is unclear who it applied to and the breadth of its power.

Source: El Universal (sp), The Yucatán Times (en)